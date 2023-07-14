Pelicans' VP: Zion Williamson 'Trying to Do the Right Things,' Head Is in Right Place

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has played 29 games over the past two seasons. David Griffin, executive vice president of basketball operations for the Pelicans, is hoping the 2023-24 campaign will be different.

"I think first of all he's trying to do the right things," Griffin told Heavy's Steve Bulpett. "I think when you start from that place, that's good."

"He's got incredible potential to be sort of game-changing for even the league as a whole. But at the same time the volatility around the injury situation has been really severe," Griffin continued. "So at this point, it's going to be a function of how can we get him in the best place to succeed, and what's he willing to do to ensure that happens? And I think right now his head's in the right place, and we'll just have to hope for the best."

Williamson played through knee injuries at Duke before the Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft. His knee limited him to 24 games during his rookie season. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a foot injury and was then shut down early last season after suffering a hamstring setback.

Williamson's five-year, $193 million max contract kicks in this fall.

The forward averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season before he was sidelined in early January. He was originally expected to return before the end of the campaign before re-aggravating the hamstring injury in February.

Concerns over Williamson's injury history are compounded by reports of his conditioning struggles. After ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Williamson arrived for 2021 training camp weighing over 330 pounds, NOLA.com's Christian Clark said Williamson's new contract required regular weigh-ins and stipulates a weight limit for his guaranteed salary.

After the series of lingering lower-body injuries which have so far limited his NBA career, Williamson said he is approaching this offseason's conditioning differently.

"Like [former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski] taught me, I have to own up to my responsibilities," Williamson said Monday on the "Gil's Arena" podcast, hosted by Gilbert Arenas (h/t ESPN.) "There are a lot of things I could have done better. I didn't. I'm in the process of fixing those wrongs."

Williamson added that he was taking inspiration from LeBron James and focusing on flexibility and band work.

"I think it's those things that will be able to keep me on the court longer rather than losing a bunch of weight and coming to play," Williamson said.

Team executives like Griffin will hope Williamson's offseason work leads to a healthy season for the team's star forward. New Orleans will need Williamson to lead the Pelicans back to the top of the West after a disappointing 2022-23 regular-season finish saw them miss the playoffs.