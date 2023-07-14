Colts' Jonathan Taylor 'Not a Creative' RB 'Who Can Do It On His Own,' NFL Exec Says

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Injuries and a poor supporting cast around him led to a disappointing 2022 season for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one NFL personnel executive believes the issues Taylor had navigating the Colts' offensive line showed some of the limitations to his game.

"He's got top-end speed and can get the tough yards, but he's not a creative guy who can do it on his own," the executive said. "He needs it blocked up and then he can make it happen."

There was an extended period when the Colts had one of the best offensive lines in the league. Things came crashing down on them last season, as they finished 23rd in ESPN's run-block win rate and last in pass-block win rate.

If you look at Taylor's statistical performance over the past three seasons, there's definitely some merit to the executive's point. He racked up 1,468 yards from scrimmage, averaged 5.0 yards per attempt and scored 12 total touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

The following year, Taylor led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,171), rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) and total touchdowns (20). He tied for fifth in the league with 5.5 yards per carry.

Taylor wound up finishing second in Offensive Player of the Year voting to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and was named to the All-Pro first team.

The 24-year-old managed to put up just 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns with 4.5 yards per carry last season. Ankle injuries that wound up keeping him out of action for six games almost certainly played a role in the steep decline in production.

This coming season could go a long way toward determining if Taylor's previous success was a product of Indianapolis' offensive line. New head coach Shane Steichen was an architect of the Philadelphia Eagles' rushing attack last season that helped Miles Sanders, who never had 1,000 yards in his first three years, set a career high with 1,269 rushing yards.