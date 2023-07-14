Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Road Game Atmosphere: 'I Like Being the Villain Sometimes'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has ripped fans' hearts out for the past five seasons no matter where he's playing, but there's a certain delight the Kansas City Chiefs superstar has about doing it in a hostile environment.

"I like being the villain sometimes," the reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP told Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings about the joy in beating AFC West opponents in their home stadiums.

You'd be hard pressed to find any team that Mahomes hasn't had a good time playing against. The only one might be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 when Kansas City's offensive line was so decimated by injuries it was virtually impossible for the offense to get anything going in a 31-9 loss.

The AFC West, in particular, has been a feasting ground for Mahomes. He has a 27-3 record in 30 career games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

In those 30 games, Mahomes has thrown for 8,390 yards and 66 touchdowns.

All three of those losses, surprisingly, have come at Arrowhead Stadium. Two of them were against the Chargers, with the Broncos still chasing their first win over Mahomes in any venue (0-11).

Kansas City's last road loss to a divisional opponent was in Week 7 of the 2017 season when Alex Smith was still the starting quarterback. The Raiders prevailed 31-30 on Michael Crabtree's touchdown reception on the second untimed down given by penalties on the Chiefs defense.