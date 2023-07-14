Knicks Rumors: NY 'Monitoring' FA Market for Veteran Big; Dieng, Jones Jr. Linked

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off arguably their best campaign of the last decade, the New York Knicks are looking to shore up their front court rotation and would like a veteran big man to fill that void, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

Bondy also named Derrick Jones Jr. and Gorgui Dieng as potential targets for the organization.

While it has All-Star Julius Randle slotted in at power forward, New York doesn't have much proven depth at the position behind him without losing size, and that's where either Jones or Dieng could fit right in.

The Knicks got even thinner at the four after trading away young talent Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers earlier in the offseason in exchange for two second-round picks.

Josh Hart—a talented and gritty player but undersized for the position at 6-foot-4—is currently listed as the second-string power forward behind Randle.

The franchise seems to have pretty good depth at every other position on the roster, particularly with addition of Donte DiVincenzo in free agency. So, beefing up at power forward could help round out the roster nicely.

As for the targets, Dieng is a free agent after playing with the Spurs this past season, though he didn't have a very big role. He played just 11.5 minutes a night and averaged 3.9 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds.

The 33-year-old also had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks over his 12 seasons in the NBA.

Jones, 26, would have to be acquired via trade as he's entering the last year of his two-year, $6.6 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. Known for his athleticism and defense, he would fit nicely into coach Tom Thibodeau's system and culture.

He averaged five points per game to go along with 2.4 rebounds on a career-high 33.8 percent shooting from three-point range.