Video: Kentucky Basketball Practices at Drake's $100M Mansion During 2023 GLOBL Jam

AP Photo/James Crisp

Being friends with Drake has its benefits if you're a college basketball head coach, including getting your team to practice in a $100 million mansion.

The Kentucky men's basketball team is practicing on a court inside Drake's home in Toronto.

The Wildcats are in Toronto as the United States representative for the 2023 GLOBL JAM showcase tournament. They have wins over Germany and Canada in their first two games.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Drake have been friends for years. The hip-hop superstar began hanging around with the Wildcats in 2009 when John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins were freshmen on the team.

Per Daniel Hager of Kentucky Sports Radio, Calipari joked last week Drake left him the keys to the mansion while the musician is currently out on tour.

While Calipari doesn't really have any issues recruiting for the Wildcats, it probably doesn't hurt to have an ace in the hole like access to Drake's mansion to land any elite prospects who might be on the fence about where they want to play.

Kentucky will play the Basketball Africa League Select team on Saturday at the GLOBL JAM. The top two teams in the standings will meet in the gold medal game on Sunday.