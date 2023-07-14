X

    Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown Contract Talks Pausing; Sides Confident in Reaching Deal

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 14, 2023

    The Boston Celtics and star Jaylen Brown are "expected to pause" their negotiations over a new contract, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

    The matter is only being placed on hold because Brown has an event for the National Basketball Players Association that will take him out of the country. Himmelsbach reported he and the team "remain confident" about eventually striking an accord.

    Boston's exit in the Eastern Conference Finals and Brown's performance in the series led some to wonder whether the front office might ponder a major shakeup.

    Against the Miami Heat, the 26-year-old averaged 19.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 16.3 percent from three-point range. That's not the kind of production you want to see from one of your best players, especially one who's eligible to earn up to $295 million on his next deal.

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    Jaylen Brown's All-NBA selection makes him eligible to sign 5-year $295 million supermax this offseason<a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisForsberg_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChrisForsberg_</a> breaks down what this means for the Celtics &amp; their core moving forward <a href="https://t.co/YGlBewA0BI">pic.twitter.com/YGlBewA0BI</a>

    Ultimately, it looks like the Celtics intend to stay the course.

    Trading away Marcus Smart in a move to land Kristaps Porziņģis—and giving Porziņģis a two-year, $60 million extension—changed the status quo but isn't the transformation some thought might be coming.

    When it comes to Brown, Himmelsbach (via HoopsHype) reported previously Boston is expected to give him the full five-year max offer and sorting out some of the specific language in the contract is the only real hang-up. Most notably, the two-time All-Star may manage to get a player option in the final year.

    That wouldn't be an insignificant aspect of the agreement, and either side could dig in its heels a bit. For the most part, though, it sounds as though Brown and the Celtics have cleared the biggest hurdles.