Chargers' Austin Ekeler on RB Contract Values: Backup WRs Who Make More 'Piss Me Off'

Harry How/Getty Images

After negotiating a revised contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in May, Austin Ekeler spoke out Thursday regarding the difficulties running backs have landing significant NFL contracts compared to other positions.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show (h/t Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons), Ekeler discussed the challenges NFL running backs face and expressed frustration over less-important players landing bigger contracts in some instances:

"If I'm looking at some of the backup receivers out here that are still making more than me, that's going to piss me off, right? I'm a little bit like, 'OK, wait a minute, so you're telling me these people are the No. 3 receivers and they're going to make more than me? And I'm the starter? I get more carries, I touch the ball more, I have more of an impact.'

"It causes us to question, right? We're going to fight for that. I'm bringing more value to the team than this person. I think I should be compensated for that. ... It seems like it's about money, but it's about principles. It's about the principle of adding value to a team."

In April, Ekeler confirmed reports that he had requested a trade out of L.A. after he and the Chargers couldn't reach an agreement on a new deal.

After Ekeler and the Chargers were apparently unable to find a suitable trade partner, they reworked his deal by adding $1.75 million in incentives to his contract for the 2023 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra).

Ekeler is entering the final year of his contract in 2023, and he will make $6.25 million in base salary, plus a $1.5 million signing bonus and the potential to make even more via incentives.

Despite leading the NFL in touchdowns from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons, Ekeler has yet to be named to the Pro Bowl, although his impact is undeniable.

The 28-year-old veteran was undrafted out of Western Colorado in 2017, and by his second NFL season he was already up to 958 yards from scrimmage.

Since then, Ekeler has had at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage in three of the past four seasons, and he has scored double-digit touchdowns in three of four seasons as well.

In 2021, Ekeler rushed for 911 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus he made 70 catches for 647 yards and eight scores. Last season, he set career highs in rushing yardage (915), rushing touchdowns (13) and receptions (107). He also had 722 yards and five touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

On a team that had Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer at wide receiver, Ekeler led the Chargers in receptions by 35 last season, and also led the team in receiving touchdowns.

Ekeler is the ideal safety valve for quarterback Justin Herbert, and there is no question that he is among the most valuable players at his position in the NFL.

The fear of injuries and drop-off have prevented most teams from investing heavily in running backs in recent years, which is why Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard were all given the franchise tag this offseason, while the Minnesota Vikings released Dalvin Cook.

Unfortunately for Ekeler, even another monster statistical season may not be enough to change the Chargers' stance, as he is inching closer to his age-30 season, which is usually the end of the line for running backs in the eyes of NFL teams.