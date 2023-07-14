Report: Former NFL CB Richard Sherman Could Replace Shannon Sharpe on 'Undisputed'

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Skip Bayless may go from debating a Pro Football Hall of Famer to locking horns with a potential Pro Football Hall of Famer on Undisputed.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, five-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has emerged as a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1's daily sports debate show.

According to Marchand, Sherman and Bayless met up at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday to discuss the idea of working together.

Sharpe, who had been on the show since it launched in September 2016, made his final appearance in an episode on June 13.

Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Sharpe reached a buyout agreement with Fox Sports. The move came after some apparent on-air tension between Sharpe and Bayless earlier this year.

While Marchand noted the show is currently on "its usual summer hiatus," Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported on July 6 Bayless and FS1 have been struggling to find a replacement for Sharpe.

Former ESPN analysts Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman, as well as current FS1 personalities LeSean McCoy, Nick Wright, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor were listed as potential candidates, but "not many on-air talents want to take the hot seat opposite the domineering Bayless," according to McCarthy.

McCarthy also noted Bayless has final say on everything internally with the show.

Bayless tweeted on July 5 the show will be back on the air with new episodes starting on Aug. 28.

Since the end of his playing career, Sherman has had a successful transition into broadcasting. He hosts his own podcast and was hired as a pre- and post-game analyst for Amazon's coverage of Thursday Night Football last year.

Sherman has yet to officially retire from the NFL, but he said on a recent episode of his podcast that a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 season was when he knew it was "probably my last year" in the league.

The 35-year-old played 11 seasons in the NFL from 2011 to '21. He spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, but also had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.