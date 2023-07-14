NBA Rumors: 'Multiple Groups' Eyeing Las Vegas Expansion Team amid LeBron James Buzz

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

There is reportedly significant interest in purchasing an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas should the league decide to go in that direction.

Speaking Friday on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the following about the mounting desire from numerous groups to own an expansion franchise in Vegas:

"I can already tell you that there are multiple groups that are preparing to buy this expansion team in Las Vegas, that I know about. Much less what I don't know about. And LeBron [James] has also—not very veiled—indicated that he would like to be a part of the franchise in Vegas."

While the NBA could prove to be the last of the four major North American sports leagues to have a team in Las Vegas, the NBA has had a good relationship with the city longer than the other leagues as well.

Despite the fact that it didn't have a team, Las Vegas played host to the NBA All-Star Game back in 2007.

