Undertaker Is Right: Bray Wyatt Needs Wyatt Family to Re-Capture Fans

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Although the excitement around his 2022 return to WWE has seemingly died down, many are left wondering what's next for Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of World orchestrated the most-talked and creative comeback event last year at Extreme Rules. The exhilarating moment seemed to signify smooth sailing for the superstar as most fans raved about his re-emergence and the potential for new storylines and match-ups.

It's never too late to come back home, and the WWE Universe embraced him with open arms. However, Wyatt immediately tested fans' patience as he slowly ladled out new developments every week.

Even worse, he didn't compete in a televised match until Royal Rumble in January. The infamous Pitch Black match soured many of his remaining defenders and vindicated some of his vocal critics.

The cryptic star has drifted out of the spotlight again since he sustained an illness that forced him to take some time off and miss WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, the 36-year-old still is cleared to return.

It's a bit concerning that there isn't much information about his status with WWE, but there's a glimmer of hope that he can still turn this around. After all, there was some initial anticipation for a new grounded version of his character without the supernatural elements and creative pitfalls.

Maybe, that's the way to go. The Undertaker recently said his original persona was still "money," and he might be onto something.

It's Never Too Late To Start Over

The Phenom has his share of history with Wyatt. Viewers have drawn comparisons between them for years. Still, their encounter at WrestleMania 31 wasn't the passing of the torch moment that many of us expected.

Nevertheless, it was satisfying to see the WWE Hall of Famer return during the 30th anniversary of Raw on Jan. 23 and give him a rub. Later, he revealed that he "just let [Wyatt] know that his phone is always on and if he needs to talk to him to me or run things by me, that's cool."

During the press conference following Royal Rumble, Wyatt talked about how important the moment was for him. It certainly seemed like a step forward for his character. More importantly, it was a sign that he was ready to move forward with recognition from one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

The Undertaker notably returned to Raw as the motorcycle-riding American Badass persona that he debuted in May 2000. It was a character closer to the man behind one of Vince McMahon's most celebrated creations.

Photo credit: WWE.com

The reinvention was successful at the time because "Biker Taker" fit perfectly in the last few years of the Attitude era and the beginning of the Ruthless Aggression era. Still, he eventually reintroduced The Deadman persona that put him on the map.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the WWE legend sees some benefit in going back to what worked so well for Wyatt. During an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, The Undertaker said, "They need to back Bray's character up to the original character, get away from – they've kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it's kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that's the money.

He's right. When the divisive superstar is ready to return, WWE has to focus on what does best–promos and character work. However, they need to make it as concise as possible and keep viewers invested. More importantly, he has to wrestle more often, and his conflicts must lead to a match as enthralling as his presentation.

A Hard-Earned Return to The Wyatt Family Compound

It isn't hard to imagine some readers are rolling their eyes at the thought of another character change for Wyatt. Nevertheless, it's probably the right time to simplify things and go back to the cult leader from 2012.

Fatigue has set in with horror gimmicks. Many fans have grown weary of them because we've seen them executed so poorly over the years. The audience gravitated to The Eater of Worlds when he returned because The White Rabbit concept was refreshing and his first promo was so vulnerable and genuine.

Consider how popular The Judgment Day has become since they ditched that aspect of their act and became a straightforward stable with clear goals. If WWE dials down some of his ambiguous traits, the same idea could work for The Man of 1000 Truths too.

Photo by Chad Matthew Carlson

Focus on his quest to start a new Wyatt family and tie up his loose ends with Alexa Bliss. Give Erick Rowan a cameo to hook long-time fans and rebuild the compound that Randy Orton burned down.

Give Luke Harper a fitting tribute. Reveal that Uncle Howdy was just Bo Dallas in disguise trying to remind his brother who he really is and give the two a run as a tag team.

There are so many possibilities, but the third-generation star desperately needs explicit motives and a defined identity. If that isn't the starting point, it won't matter how many times the company repackages him.

The original Wyatt Family persona may be the best option, but WWE still has to learn from its past mistakes. It's never too late to go home, but sometimes less is more