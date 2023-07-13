Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Bray Wyatt and More

2 of 3

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that a backstage argument between participants in the main event of Raw pitting World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest broke out following the conclusion of Monday's show.

The exact parties in the argument are unknown but the dispute stemmed from, "how the match went as there were apparently some spots that didn't go as initially planned and were "clunky" with two sources placing the blame on the fact that aspects of the match were changed "at the last literal second" and one source placing the blame on one talent who they didn't want to name to "not make the Internet go insane."

A follow-up report stated, "The source noted that with the company's business on fire, everyone is especially "sensitive" to making sure that they do their part to keep it going and that's going to lead to the butting of heads over the right cause of action for a segment/match, especially with some many hot acts at the same time."

It is not believed that there will be any long-term issues between the participants and that a "reworking of plans" to "the second ring entrances were happening" may have caused things to not run as smoothly as they could have.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select corroborated the report and added, "Sources close to the situation say there was a talk that was more of a difference of opinion than anything else. We're told Kevin Owens actually left almost immediately following the match, as he had prior obligations. Rollins got cracked pretty hard during the match, but haven't heard anything else out of the ordinary aside from frustration over how the match went."

Pro wrestling is a physical art form and sometimes, things do not go according to plan. It is a live, fly-by-your-seat profession things happen that flare some tempers. That appears to have been the case Monday night.

There is likely little to this and confrontations such as the one that unfolded Monday night likely happen far more than fans are ever alerted to.

With that said it would be interesting to know if the "reworking of plans" was related to the performers themselves going back over spots or if it came from elsewhere. If the option is B, the frustration of the creative changes may have only exacerbated the frustration everyone felt long before plans in the ring did not go accordingly.