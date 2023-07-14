Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey Lead Top 10 NFL RB Rankings by Coaches, Execs

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

After setting a career high with 1,525 rushing yards last season, Nick Chubb has been voted the best running back in the NFL entering the 2023 campaign.

In a survey of coaches, scouts, executives and players conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Chubb finished first among all running backs, ahead San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

"I've always loved his game," one AFC executive said of Chubb. "He can carry the load, strong, has vision, great feet, not outstanding in the passing game but can do it. Just a damn good player. Not a make-you-miss guy but has power and instincts."

Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans round out the top five.

Chubb's dominance can fly under the radar because he hasn't been as impactful in the passing game as some of the other running backs in the top five.

While Chubb is a capable receiver, he's only had 63 catches over the past three seasons combined. He had a career-high 36 receptions in 2019 and could be a bigger part of Cleveland's passing attack in 2023 with Kareem Hunt no longer on the team.

As a pure running back, though, Chubb is as impressive as any player in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler has averaged at least 5.0 yards per attempt in each of his first five seasons. His 702 yards after contact last season ranked third in the league, behind Jacobs (828) and Henry (803).

After two injury-plagued years in 2020 and 2021, McCaffrey was back to being arguably the best all-around back in the NFL in 2022. He started the year with the Carolina Panthers before being traded to the 49ers on Oct. 20.

McCaffrey finished third in the league with 1,880 yards from scrimmage and tied for fourth with 13 total touchdowns. His arrival in San Francisco coincided with the offense taking off. The unit averaged 29.8 points per game over the final 11 weeks. It was at 20.3 points per game from Weeks 1 through 6.

Fowler's rankings are yet another indication about how the NFL views running backs. Jacobs and Barkley considered top-four players at the position, but they are both expected to holdout when training camp begins as they seek long-term deals from their current clubs.

Jacobs was the only player in the league with more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season (2,053). Barkley was the driving force for a Giants offense that relied on a wide-receiver group led by Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins.

Henry was able to stay in the top five this year even though injuries have started to take a toll on him. His 4.4 yards per attempt last season was down one full yard from his high-water mark in 2021 (5.4), but he still led the NFL with 349 carries and was second with 1,538 rushing yards.