Senators Should Push to Sign Vladimir Tarasenko amid Latest NHL Free Agency Rumors

Josh Lobel/NHLI via Getty Images

Vladimir Tarasenko remains one of the biggest names available on the NHL free-agent market deep into the offseason. But that may not be the case for much longer.

Earlier this month, Tarasenko switched agencies, as the 31-year-old forward is now being represented by JP Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. And since then, there has reportedly been quite a few teams showing interest in signing Tarasenko.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently said during an appearance on NHL Network that the Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers have been in the mix to sign Tarasenko, while the Nashville Predators have "been in and out." Friedman noted several other teams have "kicked tires here and there," and that the Carolina Hurricanes are "definitely one of the teams in there, too."

So, what is the most likely landing spot for Tarasenko? That isn't yet known. But the one caveat in negotiations is that he may only be looking to ink a one-year deal, according to Friedman.

"I just think it's a situation where Tarasenko's going to wait to see best fit, best deal," Friedman said on NHL Network. "I heard it was possible he might get a two- or three-year deal from one of these teams. From what I understand now, it's more likely he takes a one-year deal, plays well and see what happens on the cap next season."

The best fit? That's potentially the Senators, who will be looking to snap a six-year playoff drought during the 2023-24 season.

Ottawa has room for Tarasenko after the team traded Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Per CapFriendly, the Senators have $5.03 million in projected available cap space.

Although Ottawa didn't make the playoffs this past season, it showed improvement by winning 39 games, its most since the 2016-17 campaign (the last time it reached the postseason). The team also has some talented young players it's building around, such as forwards Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk and others.

Tarasenko could be a veteran mentor for the Senators, and he'd also bring an offensive boost himself. This past season, he tallied 50 points (18 goals and 32 assists) over 69 games with the St. Louis Blues and the New York Rangers.

After spending his first 10 1/2 years in the NHL in St. Louis, Tarasenko was traded to New York on Feb. 9. Now, there's a good chance he'll be playing for another new team when the 2023-24 season begins in October.

While Tarasenko could end up with any of the interested teams (depending on which one is willing to give him the best offer), he should go to Ottawa. It makes sense for both sides, even if it's only a short-term commitment.