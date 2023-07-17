NFL Teams Set Up for a Disastrous Start to the 2023 Season

1 of 6

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 2022 Arizona Cardinals were 3-8 in games that Kyler Murray started. In other words, they were bad.

Then Murray tore his ACL and they went from bad to something worse. They went 1-5 in their final six games with a combination of Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and David Blough starting.

The late-season collapse was enough to get Kliff Kingsbury fired. Now the Cardinals will go about rebuilding with a defensive-minded coach at the helm. Jonathan Gannon parlayed his success as the Eagles defensive coordinator into the head coaching gig.

It's going to be hard for the team to show much improvement in Gannon's first season.

Murray is still recovering from the torn ACL. Though he's reportedly chomping at the bit to get on the field, there isn't a clear timetable for his return. That leaves either Colt McCoy or rookie Clayton Tune as the likely early-season starters.

Even when he does get back, he's going to have the challenge of getting up to speed in the middle of the season while playing in a new offense. He talked about a similar challenge last season.

"Having to deal with all that stuff and trying to focus on football, and then I got Covid in camp, I hurt my wrist in camp so I missed a lot of reps, and having to play catch up in the season, starting with the Chiefs, it was kind of a compilation of (expletive)-up things going on," he said, per Darren Urban of the team's website.

It's going to be evident early on that this is a rebuilding year for the Cardinals.