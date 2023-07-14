Alabama Transfer Jahvon Quinerly, SEC Co-6th Man of the Year, Commits to Memphis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly will spend his final year of college eligibility playing for Memphis.

Quinerly, the 2022-23 SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year, announced his transfer decision Thursday on social media.

After beginning his college career with Villanova, Quinerly spent the last three seasons playing for Alabama. He averaged 8.8 points and ranked 9th in the SEC with 3.6 assists on 40.6% shooting in 2022-23 before helping lead the Crimson Tide to the team's second SEC championship in three years.

Quinerly spent most of his last season with the Crimson Tide playing off the bench following an ACL tear suffered during the 2022 NCAA Championship. He recovered in time to make it to the starting lineup during the 2023 playoffs, averaging 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds through six postseason games until the Crimson Tide fell to San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Quinerly first announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal with a June 25 Instagram post.

The former five-star recruit described the decision to transfer from Alabama as "difficult," but said it was time to "move on, take risks and follow our heart."

That post followed a since-deleted image shared June 1, which announced he was staying in Alabama for his final year of college eligibility. Quinerly had originally declared for the 2023 NBA draft before withdrawing.

At Memphis, Quinerly will be playing for head coach Penny Hardaway. Since Hardaway took over prior to the 2018-19 season, Memphis ended a seven-year NCAA tournament drought with tournament appearances in 2022 and 2023 and won the American Athletic Conference tournament in 2023.

That postseason success combined with five straight 20-win could present a draw for other NCAA transfers. In addition to Quinerly, Memphis has acquired Louisiana's Jordan Brown, St. John's David Jones, Middle Tennessee's Teafale Lenard, Temple's Nick Jourdain, Florida State's Caleb Mills and Nova Southeastern's Jonathan Pierre through the transfer portal this offseason.