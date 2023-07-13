Chael Sonnen, Former UFC Fighter, Pleads No Contest in Las Vegas Hotel Fight Case

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen reportedly pleaded no contest to a count of breach of peace stemming from his case regarding a Las Vegas hotel fight in 2021.

According to court records obtained by TMZ Sports, prosecutors dropped the other charges as part of the agreement. The 46-year-old was also ordered to pay $750.

Despite the plea agreement, there is still an ongoing civil lawsuit against Sonnen.

TMZ Sports reported in March 2022 that he initially was hit with 11 charges, one of which was felony battery by strangulation, over his role in the 2021 fight at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

Officials said he "choked a man, punched and/or struck a woman, and punched and/or kneed others in the head and face," per TMZ.

Sonnen told authorities he didn't remember doing so because he took a sleeping pill.

In April 2022, TMZ Sports reported six of the charges were dropped, including the felony strangulation.

Sonnen's last fight in the UFC happened in 2013 when he lost to Rashad Evans. He later fought in Bellator and retired in 2019.