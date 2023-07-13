Becky Lynch Had Surgery to Remove Cyst; Eyes Trish Stratus for 2023 WWE SummerSlam

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Speculation around the health of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch began to swirl earlier this week when it was reported she wasn't medically cleared for a match on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

While Lynch still managed to compete on Monday and defeat Zoey Stark, she revealed to Jordan Mendoza of USA Today that she had to wait to be cleared for the match after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst. She added that she's fine now and wants to face Trish Stratus at SummerSlam on Aug. 5.

"When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed. Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, fine, ready to go by Monday," Lynch said while she was on the red carpet for the 2023 ESPYs on Wednesday.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who is Lynch's husband, added, "Long story short, she's a savage. Nothing can keep her down."

Lynch has been embroiled in a feud with Stratus for months now. The two of them faced off against one another at the Night of Champions premium live event in May, with Stratus coming out on top after Stark interfered on her behalf. Lynch said she hopes to face the Hall of Famer at SummerSlam without Stark at ringside so she can "give her a pummeling."

A six-time Women's Champion, Lynch was injured while competing at last year's SummerSlam. She underwent shoulder surgery that kept her out for a few months before she made her return in late November. She engaged in a long-term feud with Damage CTRL members Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Now, she has her eyes firmly set on getting revenge on Stratus at this year's SummerSlam, which will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas.