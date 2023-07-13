MLB Rumors: Dodgers Eyeing White Sox SP Lucas Giolito Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have interest in Chicago White Sox right-handed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

Giolito, who turns 29 on Friday, has gone 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 117 strikeouts across 112.1 innings. He's enjoyed a great bounce-back season for Chicago after sporting a 4.90 ERA and 1.44 WHIP the year prior.

From 2019-2021, Giolito finished among the top-11 in American League Cy Young voting each year. He went 29-21 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 rate during that span. Giolito also earned All-Star honors in 2019.

Giolito is an impending free agent, and the 38-54 White Sox are well out of the playoff picture. They have at least a sliver of hope to win the weak AL Central with the 45-45 Cleveland Guardians leading the way in a five-team division where no one is above .500, but the White Sox are going in the wrong direction at 2-7 in their last nine games.

Therefore, it's not inconceivable to see a White Sox fire sale before the Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline with the team potentially playing out the string.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on July 10 that the White Sox were "opening up for business as a seller" with the caveat that they want to retain a core four of Dylan Cease, Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr.

Heyman added more information on Giolito, confirming the Dodgers as a potential new home while adding some other teams into the mix.

"Free-agents-to-be Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Keynan Middleton are the most likely to go in trade, with Giolito, who will bring the most, expected to draw interest from the Reds, Rangers and others.

"Giolito's hometown Dodgers could also be a potential landing spot. Giolito has re-established himself as the Chisox's ace this year, and in this market, even as a rental, should require a decent-sized haul."

Fellow right-handed starting pitcher Lance Lynn has also drawn "strong interest" from the Texas Rangers, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Ultimately, the White Sox are one of the top teams to watch at the deadline, and Giolito is one of the biggest names to monitor as a potential trade target.

L.A. could very well be a new home as the 51-38 Dodgers, who lead the National League West by percentage points over the Arizona Diamondbacks, continue their playoff push.

The Dodgers sorely need help in a rotation where three starters (Clayton Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard and Dustin May) have landed on the injured list, with May out long term (right elbow surgery to repair flexor tendon). The Dodgers also sport a 4.50 ERA, which is fifth-worst in the National League.

Giolito could certainly fill a starting rotation gap and help turn the team's pitching fortunes around, but the Dodgers are bound to have some competition for his services.