Checking In on Every 1st-Round Pick From the 2022 NHL Draft

Checking In on Every 1st-Round Pick From the 2022 NHL DraftJuly 14, 2023
It's been over two weeks since the 2023 NHL Draft was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 27-28.
By now, every prospect chosen in that draft is adjusting to the fact that they've taken a big step on the path toward an NHL career, especially those chosen in the first round. They're the ones considered the most likely to reach the big league. Some, like Chicago's Connor Bedard, chosen first overall, are projected to become superstars.
Those players are basking in the same glow as those chosen a year ago in the first round of the 2022 draft in Montréal.
A handful of those players, such as first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovský, made their NHL debuts in 2022-23. Most, however, returned to their respective Junior A, NCAA, or European league clubs to continue their development.
Here's a look at the status of the 32 players chosen in the opening round of the 2022 draft as per their order in that round. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments below.
Nos. 1 to 4: Juraj Slafkovský, Šimon Nemec, Logan Cooley and Shane Wright
1. Juraj Slafkovský, Montréal Canadiens
The 6'3", 238-pound left wing led the four first-rounders in this draft class to play in the NHL's 2022-23 campaign, tallying 10 points in 39 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in January. On July 2, Montréal Hockey Now's Marc Dumont reported Slafkovský is training in Czechia in preparation for rejoining the Canadiens in 2023-24.
2. Šimon Nemec, New Jersey Devils
Nemec made his North American debut skating with the Utica Comets, the Devils' AHL affiliate. The 6'1", 190-pound defenseman finished sixth among Comets scorers with 34 points in 65 games. Named to the AHL Top Prospects Team, he could crack the Devils' lineup in training camp but might face competition from recently-acquired veteran Colin Miller.
3. Logan Cooley, Arizona Coyotes
Cooley made an impressive college debut last season with the NCAA's University of Minnesota. The 5'10", 181-pound center led the Golden Gophers with 22 goals and 60 points and was named a finalist for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award. The promising Coyotes prospect will return to the Golden Gophers for his sophomore season in 2023-24.
4. Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken
Wright saw eight games with the Kraken early in the season before playing for Canada's gold medal team at the 2023 World Juniors. The 6', 198-pound center split the rest of the season between the Kraken's AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley and the OHL's Windsor Spitfires. He will try to earn a roster spot with the Kraken during training camp in September.
Nos. 5 to 8: Cutter Gauthier, David Jiříček, Kevin Korchinski and Marco Kasper
5. Cutter Gauthier, Philadelphia Flyers
Gauthier had an impressive NCAA debut last season, leading Boston College scorers with 16 goals and 37 points in 32 games. The 6'2", 194-pound forward also had nine points in seven games for Team USA at the 2023 World U-20 Juniors and tied for the team lead with seven goals at the 2023 World Championships. He's returning to Boston College for 2023-24.
6. David Jiříček, Columbus Blue Jackets
The 6'3", 209-pound Jiříček made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets in two games in October and two more in April. He also netted 38 points in 55 games with the Jackets' AHL affiliate in Cleveland and was named to the AHL Top Prospects Team. He could challenge for a full-time roster spot with the Jackets during training camp in September.
7. Kevin Korchinski, Chicago Blackhawks
Korchinski finished third in scoring for the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds with 73 points in 54 games. The 6'3", 185-pound defenseman helped them win the WHL championship and reach the Memorial Cup Final. CHL rules prohibit Korchkinski from playing for Chicago's AHL affiliate this season. He'll either skate with the Blackhawks or return to the Thunderbirds.
8. Marco Kasper, Detroit Red Wings
Kasper suffered a season-ending knee injury in April during his NHL debut. Before that, he played for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League where he had 23 points in 52 games. The 6'1", 192-pound Austrian center is fully recovered from his injury and could spend this season with their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids.
Nos. 9 to 12: Matthew Savoie, Pavel Mintyukov, Conor Geekie and Denton Mateychuk
9. Matthew Savoie, Buffalo Sabres
The 5'9", 179-pound Savoie returned to the WHL's Winnipeg Ice in 2022-23 and finished second among their scorers with 95 points. He also led the Ice to the WHL Finals with 29 points in 19 playoff games. The 19-year-old winger then joined the Sabres' AHL affiliate in Rochester for two playoff games.
10. Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks
Mintyukov began the 2022-23 season with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit but was traded to the Ottawa 67's on Jan. 10. The 6'1", 192-pounder played well for both clubs, totaling 88 points in 69 games and winning the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL's defenseman of the year. He'll be skating with the Ducks AHL affiliate in San Diego for 2023-24.
11. Conor Geekie, Arizona Coyotes
The younger brother of Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie, Conor tallied 35 goals and 77 points in 66 games with the WHL's Winnipeg Ice. He also had 17 points in 19 playoff games helping them reach the WHL championship series. The 6'4", 203-pound center will join the Wenatchee Wild following the Ice's relocation earlier this summer.
12. Denton Mateychuk, Columbus Blue Jackets
Captain of the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors, Denton Mateychuk was his club's highest-scoring defenseman, finishing fifth with 65 points. He also netted eight points in 10 playoff contests. The 5'11", 187-pounder also took part in the Jackets' prospects development camp earlier this month. He'll be returning to the Warriors for his final Junior A season.
Nos. 13 to 16: Frank Nazar, Rutger McGroarty, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Noah Östlund
13. Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks
Nazar's debut season with the University of Michigan Wolverines was brief as he underwent lower-body surgery last October. The 5'9", 174-pound forward played just 13 games and finished with seven points. He participated in Chicago's prospect development camp earlier this month and will return with the Wolverines for the 2023-24 season.
14. Rutger McGroarty, Winnipeg Jets
The 6'1", 205-pound McGroarty was a hit at the Jets' recent prospect development camp. He's coming off a solid freshman season with the University of Michigan Wolverines, finishing fourth in scoring with 39 points in as many games. He also had seven points in seven games for Team USA at the World Junior U-20 Championships.
15. Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Vancouver Canucks
Lekkerimäki struggled through injuries and illness during the regular season with HockeyAllsvenskan club Djurgårdens IF, finishing with just nine points in 29 games. However, the 5'11", 172-pound right wing was third among their playoff scorers with 15 points in as many games. He's expected to play for SHL club Örebro HK this season.
16. Noah Östlund, Buffalo Sabres
Skating for Djurgårdens IF, Östlund finished fourth in scoring with 26 points in 37 games. Following that, the 5'11", 163-pound center got acclimated to the North American game by skating with the Sabres' AHL affiliate in Rochester in practice sessions during the playoffs. He'll be joining Swedish Hockey League club Växjö Lakers HC for 2023-24.
Nos. 17 to 20: Joakim Kemell, Lian Bichsel, Liam Öhgren and Ivan Miroshnichenko
17. Joakim Kemell, Nashville Predators
Kemell played 43 games with Finland's Liiga club JYP, tallying 12 goals and 15 points in 43 games. Joining the Predators AHL affiliate in Milwaukee, he netted 13 points in 14 regular season games and 10 points in 14 playoff contests. That promising North American debut could give the 5'11", 183-pound right wing a chance to earn a roster spot with the Predators.
18. Lian Bichsel, Dallas Stars
The 6'5", 216-pound Bichsel signed an entry-level contract with the Stars after skating in 42 games last season with SHL Leksands IF. He attended their recent development camp but didn't partake in on-ice drills as he's rehabbing the ankle he broke back in May. A stay-at-home defenseman, he'll be joining their AHL affiliate for 2023-24.
19. Liam Öhgren, Minnesota Wild
Öhgren will be skating for SHL club Färjestad BK in 2023-24, but remains confident of skating for the Wild in the near future. Skating with Djurgårdens IF in Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan, the 6'1", 196-pound left winger had 20 points in 36 games along with 13 points in 17 playoff games. He skated in the Wild's development camp earlier this month.
20. Ivan Miroshnichenko, Washington Capitals
After recovering from treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma, Miroshnichenko split last season with the VHL's Omskie Krylia, the MHL's Omskie Yastreby and the KHL's Avangard Omsk. Signed to a three-year entry-level contract with the Capitals in May, the 6'1", 194-pound left winger had an impressive performance during the Capitals' recent development camp.
Nos. 21 to 24: Owen Pickering, Nathan Gaucher, Jimmy Snuggerud and Danila Yurov
21. Owen Pickering, Pittsburgh Penguins
Captain of the WHL's Swift Current Broncos, Pickering finished fourth on the club with 45 points in 61 games in 2022-23. The 6'4", 185-pound defenseman also saw eight games of action with the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton near the end of the season. He's expected to return to the Broncos to complete his final season of Junior A hockey.
22. Nathan Gaucher, Anaheim Ducks
Gaucher enjoyed a memorable 2022-23 season. The 6'3", 207-pound center tallied 46 points in 44 games for the Québec Remparts, winning the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the QMJHL's top defensive forward. He helped the Remparts win the QMJHL title and the 2023 Memorial Cup. He'll be joining the Ducks AHL affiliate in San Diego for 2023-24.
23. Jimmy Snuggerud, St. Louis Blues
In his debut season with the University of Minnesota, Snuggerud finished second in scoring among the Golden Gophers with 50 points in 40 games. The 6'2", 187-pound right winger also had 13 points in seven games for Team USA at the 2023 World U-20 Junior Championship. He'll be returning to the Gophers for his sophomore season.
24. Danila Yurov, Minnesota Wild
After playing parts of two seasons with KHL club Metallurg Magnitogorsk, Yurov spent 59 games with them in 2022-23. The 6'1", 172-pound right wing signed a one-year extension with his KHL club. However, he told The Athletic's Michael Russo he intends to come to North America next summer with an eye on joining the Wild or their AHL affiliate.
Nos. 25 to 28: Sam Rinzel, Filip Mešár, Filip Bystedt and Jiří Kulich
25. Sam Rinzel, Chicago Blackhawks
Rinzel put in a solid performance in his first full season with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks. The 6'4", 176-pound defenseman finished with 36 points in 58 games along with three points in as many postseason contests. He'll be making his NCAA debut in 2023-24 with the University of Minnesota.
26. Filip Mešár, Montreal Canadiens
Making the jump to North America last season, Mešár had 17 goals and 51 points in 52 games with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers. He also played one game for the Canadiens AHL affiliate in Laval. The 5'10", 176-pound Slovakian winger told the Montreal Gazette's Stu Cowan he hopes to return to Laval. However, he could end up back in Kitchener.
27. Filip Bystedt, San Jose Sharks
Skating in his first full season with Linköping HC, Bystedt netted 20 points in 45 games and was named the SHL's rookie of the year. The 6'4", 198-pound center also had 10 points in seven games for Sweden in the 2023 World U-20 Junior Championship. He signed his entry-level deal with the Sharks in June but could spend another season in the SHL.
28. Jiří Kulich, Buffalo Sabres
Kulich made a promising North American debut with the Sabres' AHL affiliate in Rochester. The 6', 179-pound center finished fifth among the Americans with 46 points in 62 games and fourth in postseason scoring with 11 points in 12 games. Named to the AHL Top Prospects Team, he could crack the Sabres' roster this season.
Nos. 29 to 32: Maveric Lamoureux, Brad Lambert, Isaac Howard and Reid Schaefer
29. Maveric Lamoureux, Arizona Coyotes
A huge defenseman at 6'7", Lamoureux was sidelined for six months rehabbing from last summer's shoulder surgery. He played just 35 games for the QMJHL's Drummondville Voltigeurs but netted 19 points followed by six points in nine playoff games. Now weighing 208 pounds, Lamoureux will return to the Voltigeurs for his final Junior A season.
30. Brad Lambert, Winnipeg Jets
Projected as a top-five pick, Lambert's disappointing 2021-22 season saw his stock tumble. After tallying just three points in 14 games with the Jets' AHL affiliate, the 6', 183-pound forward was reassigned to the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. Lambert regained his form, netting 38 points in 26 games and was second among their playoff scorers with 26 points.
31. Isaac Howard, Tampa Bay Lightning
After an 82-point performance in 2021-22 with the US National Team Development Program, Howard struggled in his first season in the NCAA. The 5'10", 181-pound left winger had just 17 points in 35 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Transferred to Michigan State, Howard hopes for a fresh start and a better performance in 2023-24.
32 Reid Schaefer, Edmonton Oilers
In his third season with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Schaefer tallied 61 points in 55 games and helped his club win the WHL championship with 19 points in as many playoff games. Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers, the 6'4", 218-pound left winger was traded to the Nashville Predators as part of the return for Mattias Ekholm on Feb. 28.
