Checking In on Every 1st-Round Pick From the 2022 NHL Draft

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

It's been over two weeks since the 2023 NHL Draft was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 27-28.

By now, every prospect chosen in that draft is adjusting to the fact that they've taken a big step on the path toward an NHL career, especially those chosen in the first round. They're the ones considered the most likely to reach the big league. Some, like Chicago's Connor Bedard, chosen first overall, are projected to become superstars.

Those players are basking in the same glow as those chosen a year ago in the first round of the 2022 draft in Montréal.

A handful of those players, such as first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovský, made their NHL debuts in 2022-23. Most, however, returned to their respective Junior A, NCAA, or European league clubs to continue their development.

Here's a look at the status of the 32 players chosen in the opening round of the 2022 draft as per their order in that round. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments below.