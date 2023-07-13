Texas' Quinn Ewers: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Serve as Inspirations

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has a lot to prove during the 2023 college football season as he aims to improve his NFL draft stock, and he's drawing inspiration from some of the best signal-callers to ever play the game.

When asked which quarterbacks he studies and models his game after, Ewers told The Athletic's Larry Holder:

"It's hard not to watch guys like (Tom) Brady, Aaron Rodgers, (Patrick) Mahomes. But at the same time, I just kind of want to be myself. I want to build off my own image, but obviously, those are great guys to build off of and see what they're doing. They know what they're doing. They've seen the game. They know what it's supposed to look like."

Ewers began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas ahead of the 2022 season.

The 20-year-old served as the Longhorns starting quarterback last season after winning a competition against Hudson Card and he led the program to an 8-5 finish—Texas' first winning season since the 2020 campaign. He completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions in 10 games.

Ewers is going to have to put together a stronger 2023 season if he hopes to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL draft alongside USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye.