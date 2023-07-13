Lakers' LeBron James Accepts 2023 ESPY Alongside Family in Viral Photo from Ceremony

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James accepted his ESPY for best record-breaking performance alongside the rest of his family on Wednesday.

James took home the honors after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list in February. The 20-year veteran now has 38,652 regular-season points in addition to 8,023 in the playoffs, which is also a record.

James' wife, Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter, Zhuri presented the award to the 38-year-old.

James also announced that he will be returning for his 21st NBA season.

Afterward, the James Gang posed with the trophy:

James, a 19-time All-Star and 19-time All-NBA player, just led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals after the 38-year-old averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.