    Lakers' LeBron James Accepts 2023 ESPY Alongside Family in Viral Photo from Ceremony

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 13, 2023

    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, Bronny James, Bryce James, Savannah James and Zhuri James speak onstage during The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James accepted his ESPY for best record-breaking performance alongside the rest of his family on Wednesday.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    James Gang 👑 <br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/HoopMixOnly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoopMixOnly</a>) <a href="https://t.co/jtK58Kw8Ig">pic.twitter.com/jtK58Kw8Ig</a>

    James took home the honors after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list in February. The 20-year veteran now has 38,652 regular-season points in addition to 8,023 in the playoffs, which is also a record.

    James' wife, Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter, Zhuri presented the award to the 38-year-old.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Zhuri had to keep Savannah James in check 😅 <a href="https://t.co/RZPGl9UAtm">pic.twitter.com/RZPGl9UAtm</a>

    James also announced that he will be returning for his 21st NBA season.

    ESPN @espn

    "Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."<br><br>Go off, Bron 😂 <a href="https://t.co/4X1Fqs0PqX">pic.twitter.com/4X1Fqs0PqX</a>

    Afterward, the James Gang posed with the trophy:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    A special night for the James' gang ❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPYS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPYS</a> <a href="https://t.co/E1tKFUz3G7">pic.twitter.com/E1tKFUz3G7</a>

    James, a 19-time All-Star and 19-time All-NBA player, just led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals after the 38-year-old averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.