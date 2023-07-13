Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Kadarius Toney: 'He Can Be One of the Best WRs' in NFL

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has high hopes for Kadarius Toney as the wide receiver prepares for his first full season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In an interview with Rob Maaddi for the AP NFL Podcast, Mahomes said Toney "can be one of the best WRs in this league" when asked about his excitement in working with the third-year wideout.

A first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021, Toney's relationship with the organization quickly fizzled out. He had issues staying on the field due to injuries.

Per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, there were disagreements between Toney and Giants head coach Brian Daboll last season about his rehab plan while he was recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs took a flier on Toney by trading a third- and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Giants on Oct. 27. He played sparingly after the deal, finishing with 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns in seven games during the regular season.

Toney only had three touches in the Super Bowl, but he made them count. One was a five-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter that gave Kansas City a 28-27 lead. Another was a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return that set up a Skyy Moore touchdown catch.

There was a lot of hype around Toney leading up to the 2021 draft. B/R's NFL scouting department compared his skill set to Cordarelle Patterson as a player who could develop "into a consistent superweapon creating yards from across the formation for a creative play-caller."

Playing in an offense with Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid as head coach will certainly do a lot to help Toney be in position to create a lot of big plays if he can stay on the field.

The 24-year-old has only appeared in 19 games over the past two seasons. He had 39 receptions and 420 yards as a rookie with the Giants.