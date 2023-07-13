SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Agrees to Contract Extension Through 2028

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The conference announced Thursday that Sankey has agreed to a contract extension that will run through at least 2028. The eighth commissioner in SEC history, Sankey has been in his position since 2015.

"I am grateful for the continued opportunity to serve and support the universities and student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference and I appreciate the confidence placed in me by the SEC's presidents and chancellors," Sankey said. "I look forward to working with the leaders of our member universities as we meet the challenges ahead for college athletics, seek to sustain the success of our Conference and fulfill our mission to provide our young people with the opportunity to grow academically and challenge themselves through elite competition."

Sankey has overseen some significant milestones in the SEC. He helped usher in the era of conference realignment when Oklahoma and Texas agreed to jump from the Big 12 to the SEC starting in the 2024 season.

He also secured a 10-year media rights deal that gave exclusive broadcast rights to ABC and ESPN for major SEC football and basketball games.

During the 2022-23 season, SEC schools claimed eight national championships and the conference had the most schools in the Top 25 across all sports. Since Sankey took over as commissioner in 2015, SEC schools have won a total of 48 national championships.

The 58-year-old also serves as co-chair of the NCAA's Transformation Committee, and he played a major role in the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams.

Sankey first joined the SEC staff in 2002, so his new deal will keep him a part of the conference for over 25 years.