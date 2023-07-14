American Century Golf: Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry Day 1 Tee Times, TV Schedule

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for The Match

Last month, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelces bested Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in Capital One's The Match 8. This weekend, Mahomes and Curry will see each other on the golf course again in the American Century Championship.



The American Century Championship is an annual celebrity each summer at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada that helps to raise money for national and local charities.

Mahomes and Curry are just two of the celebrities in a star-studded field that also includes film star Don Cheadle, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, comedian Larry the Cable Guy and NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.



Practice rounds were held on Wednesday and Thursday, and the three-day tournament will kick off on Friday.



Here's a look at everything you need to know heading into Round 1.



2023 American Century Championship

When: July 14-16



Where: Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada



Prize Purse: $600,000 ($125,000 to winner)



Format: Modified Stableford

TV Schedule



Friday, July 14: 4-6 p.m. ET on Peacock, 9:30-11:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel



Saturday, July 15: 2:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock



Sunday, July 16: 2:230-6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock



Live Stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app



Day 1 Tee Times



10:45 a.m. ET (First Tee) - Mike Golic, Ray Romano, Mike Vrabel



10:50 a.m. ET - Robbie Gould, Jim McMahon, Joe Theisman



10:54 a.m. ET - Dwight Freeney, Emmitt Smith, DeMarcus Ware



10:50 a.m. ET - Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Marshall Faulk



11:03 a.m. ET - Don Cheadle, Michael Peña, Alfonso Ribeiro

11:08 a.m. ET - Jon Lester, CC Sabathia, David Wells



11:08 a.m. ET - Zach LaVine, Ray Allen, Kyle Lowry



11:17 a.m. ET - Ryan Fitzpatrick, Adam Thielen, Andrew Whitworth



11:21 a.m. ET - Derek Carr, David Carr, Baker Mayfield



11: 26 a.m. ET - Reggie Bush, Vince Carter, Dexter Fowler



11:30 a.m. ET - Chase Crawford, Colin Jost, Miles Teller



11:35 a.m. ET - Alex Killorn, Hally Leadbetter, T.J. Oshie



11:39 a.m. ET - Charles Woodson, Ronde Barber, Patrick Peterson



11:44 a.m. ET - Kyle Rudolph, Alex Smith, Brian Urlacher



11:48 a.m. ET - Davante Adams, Larry Fitzgerald, Jerry Rice



11:53 a.m. ET - Bret Baier, John O'Hurley, Jason Scheff



11:57 a.m. ET - Mardy Fish, Jake Owen, Annika Sörenstam

12:02 p.m. ET - Marcus Allen, Joe Buck, Roger Clemens



12:06 p.m. ET - Dell Curry, Seth Curry, Stephen Curry



12:11 p.m. ET - Joe Mauer, Shane Victorino, Jayson Werth



12:15 p.m. ET - Aaron Rodgers, A.J. Hawk, Pat McAfee



12:20 p.m. ET - Derek Lowe, Kevin Millar, Tim Wakefield



12:24 p.m. ET - Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Canelo Álvarez

12:29 p.m. ET - Doug Pederson, Steve Young, Harrison Smith



12:33 p.m. ET - Josh Allen, John Elway, Tony Romo



12:38 p.m. ET - Jay DeMarcus, Dylan Dreyer, Dan Quayle



12:42 p.m. ET - Mark Mulder, Joe Pavelski, John Smoltz



12:47 p.m. ET - Kathryn Tappen, Rob Riggle, Jay Bilas



12:51 p.m. ET - Vinny Del Negro, Mike Modano, Jack Wagner



12:56 p.m. ET - Nate Bargatze, Brian Baumgartner, Larry the Cable Guy



1 p.m. ET - Charles Barkley, Andre Iguodala, The Miz



Day 1 Preview



The American Century Championship will officially get underway on Friday morning and things will look a little different for fans used to taking in PGA events.

Not only does the tournament feature celebrities and non-golf professional athletes, but it is also a three-round, 54-hold event. Instead of stroke or match play, the American Century uses a modified Stableford scoring format with points awarded for each hole as follows:



10 Points: Double Eagle

8 Points: Hole-in-One

6 Points: Eagle

3 Points: Birdie

1 Point: Par

0 Points: Bogey

-2 Points: Double Bogey or Worse

Romo won the 2022 tournament, marking his third victory at the American Century Championship. He'll be joined this week by a swam of current and former NFL stars—including Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and free-agent kicker Robbie Gould.



As Gould recently noted, the sense of camaraderie and friendship is part of the fun of the celebrity event.



"It's kind of a unique deal where you get to see some of your buddies, you get to see some clients you've played with or become friends with," Gould said, per Ryan Gaydos of Fox News.



This is far from a football-centric event, however, and Curry will see many familiar faces as well. His father, Dell Curry, and brother, Seth Curry, will also participate. So will current and former NBA stars like 2021 tournament winner Vinny Del Negro, Ray Allen, Andre Iguodala and Charles Barkley.



Non-sports fans who just want to do a little celebrity-watching will have players to follow too—including Cheadle, musician Jay DeMarcus, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. actor Michael Peña, former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle and WWE superstar The Miz.



It should be a fun-filled three days on the beautiful shores of Lake Tahoe, but viewers should expect some quality golf from many of the golfers. Participants like Romo and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder—each of whom is a three-time winner—take the competition seriously.



Will Romo, Del Negro, Mulder or 2020 winner Mardy Fish win the 2023 American Century Championship, or will we add a new title-holder to the list? Tune in beginning this Friday to find out.

