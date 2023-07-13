Eagles' Jalen Hurts One of NFL's Top 2 QBs with Patrick Mahomes, Dallas Goedert Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts significantly boosted his place in the NFL quarterback hierarchy after a breakout 2022 season that saw him lead the Philadelphia Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl 57.

In fact, according to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Hurts "is in the top two" quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes.

"I think Jalen has to be at the top," Goedert said on the Pardon My Take podcast. "If you don't, you're just trying to use his name. You can say he's got good talent around him. No, he's a dog. He's really good. I think he should be top three, top two. It's hard to take anything away from Patrick (Mahomes). You go down that list and there's probably 10 quarterbacks that could be in the top five. Depends on what fan base you are.

There were a lot of questions about what Philadelphia's offense would look like with Hurts going into last season. He had a solid showing in 2021 with 3,144 passing yards, 784 rushing yards and accounted for 26 touchdowns.

But there were limitations in the passing game that opposing defenses took advantage of. Hurts had the lowest checkdown rate among all qualified quarterbacks

After the Eagles added A.J. Brown to their pass-catching corps with Goedert and DeVonta Smith, the offense opened up with Hurts leading the charge. He threw for 3,701 yards, ran for 760 yards and accounted for 35 touchdowns.

Hurts finished second in MVP voting, behind Mahomes, and led the Eagles to a 14-1 record in 15 regular-season starts. He stood toe-to-toe with Mahomes in the Super Bowl, throwing for 304 yards, running for 70 yards and tied a Super Bowl record with three rushing touchdowns in Philadelphia's 38-35 loss.

The Eagles rewarded Hurts with a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April. His $51 million average annual salary is second among all quarterbacks, behind Lamar Jackson ($52 million).