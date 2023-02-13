Eagles' Jalen Hurts Ties Super Bowl Record With 3 Rushing TDs vs. Chiefs

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

During Sunday's thrilling Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put himself in rare company.

With his third rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter to help tie the game at 35, Hurts tied the the Super Bowl record for rushing scores in the game:

Hurts' three rushing touchdowns are the most by a quarterback in the Super Bowl. In addition to his stellar performance running the ball, the 24-year-old also threw for over 300 yards in the game.

The Eagles and Chiefs went back and forth through the first three quarters on Sunday. Hurts capped off Philadelphia's opening drive with a one-yard score, but the Chiefs immediately answered back when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for an 18-yard touchdown pass.

The second quarter saw more fireworks, as Hurts threw a 45-yard strike to A.J. Brown for a touchdown. However, the signal-caller lost a fumble that was returned 36 yards by Nick Bolton to tie the game once again. Undeterred, Hurts engineered a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped by his four-yard scamper into the end zone.

Facing a 10-point deficit coming out of halftime, the Chiefs marched down the field for a touchdown on their first drive of the third quarter. The Eagles answered with a field goal, but Mahomes threw back-to-back touchdown passes to take the lead before Hurts tied the game with his record-tying score.