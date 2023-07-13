Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino vs. Celtics' Jordan Walsh; Pippen Jr. Out

AP Photo/John Locher

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum were not on the court Wednesday, but it is still a marquee event every time the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics.

Boston earned the bragging rights over its rival this time.

The Celtics defeated the Lakers 95-90 in Wednesday's 2023 NBA Summer League contest in Las Vegas. Jordan Walsh (25 points and eight rebounds) and Jay Scrubb (18 points, six rebounds, four assists and 4-of-7 from three-point range) led the way for the victors.

It was fitting Walsh played well because Summer League is all about the rookies.

The second-round pick out of Arkansas attacked the lane, extended his game beyond the arc and turned some heads in the process:

Scotty Pippen Jr. didn't play for the Lakers, but, much like the Celtics, the rookies were going to be the ones to draw the most attention in a Summer League game. Los Angeles selected Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 overall pick in the draft, and the Indiana product flashed his potential at times even in defeat.

He hit a stepback three, scored inside and even facilitated at times on his way to 15 points, four rebounds and three assists. Fellow rookie Max Christie also played well, as the Michigan State product finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

They both earned praise from NBA Twitter:

Los Angeles will have the chance to bounce back when it faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.