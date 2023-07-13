X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino vs. Celtics' Jordan Walsh; Pippen Jr. Out

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 13, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino drives up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum were not on the court Wednesday, but it is still a marquee event every time the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics.

    Boston earned the bragging rights over its rival this time.

    The Celtics defeated the Lakers 95-90 in Wednesday's 2023 NBA Summer League contest in Las Vegas. Jordan Walsh (25 points and eight rebounds) and Jay Scrubb (18 points, six rebounds, four assists and 4-of-7 from three-point range) led the way for the victors.

    It was fitting Walsh played well because Summer League is all about the rookies.

    The second-round pick out of Arkansas attacked the lane, extended his game beyond the arc and turned some heads in the process:

    John Karalis 🇬🇷🇺🇦 @John_Karalis

    That was a great defensive possession by Jordan Walsh. The way he covered multiple people, helped off his man to make the ball handler uncomfortable then got back to his guy to poke it free. Very nicely done

    Dean @deanondraft

    Jordan Walsh was supposed to be just a defensive player, but he is balling out on both ends today.<br><br>Amazing that Boston got 4 future round 2 picks to trade down for him when he was already BPA at their initial pick.

    gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe

    Crowd is appreciating Jordan Walsh's efforts. He's got 20 points midway through 3Q. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>

    Ian Inangelo @iinangelo

    Jordan Walsh in the 3rd Quarter <a href="https://t.co/HTB94FggkZ">pic.twitter.com/HTB94FggkZ</a>

    Scotty Pippen Jr. didn't play for the Lakers, but, much like the Celtics, the rookies were going to be the ones to draw the most attention in a Summer League game. Los Angeles selected Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 overall pick in the draft, and the Indiana product flashed his potential at times even in defeat.

    He hit a stepback three, scored inside and even facilitated at times on his way to 15 points, four rebounds and three assists. Fellow rookie Max Christie also played well, as the Michigan State product finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

    They both earned praise from NBA Twitter:

    Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino vs. Celtics' Jordan Walsh; Pippen Jr. Out
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA @NBA

    Lakers first round pick, Jalen Hood-Schifino bangs in the step-back 3 💦<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/cGzsaJA1Lx">pic.twitter.com/cGzsaJA1Lx</a>

    Sean "Spaces" Davis @Sean_Davi

    It's insane how consistently good the Lakers scouting department is. Hodge, Castleton, Hood-Schifino, Max Lewis, Max Christie &amp; Austin have been great picks in recent years

    Laker Central @LakerCentral365

    Jalen Hood-Schifino has gotten better every single game during summer league.

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    It's gonna be real hard for Darvin to keep Max Christie out of the rotation next season

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    MAX CHRISTIE IS LEGIT 😤 <a href="https://t.co/Dg02Qh0CQm">pic.twitter.com/Dg02Qh0CQm</a>

    Laker Central @LakerCentral365

    Max Christie is shooting 55.5% (5/9) from 3 in Summer League so far. He's looked very confident. He probably has to be in the rotation this year.

    Los Angeles will have the chance to bounce back when it faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.