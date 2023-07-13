NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 6 Las Vegas Results

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Some of the NBA's brightest young stars were under the spotlight again Wednesday at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

While marquee names such as Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson weren't on the schedule, other first-round picks seized their opportunities to make a statement and fight for more playing time with the 2023-24 season approaching.

Here is a look at some of the top most notable performances from Wednesday's slate.

Gradey Dick Overcomes Shooting Woes for Impressive Performance

The Toronto Raptors surely had shooting in mind when they selected Kansas' Gradey Dick with the No. 13 overall pick of the draft, but he didn't exactly look like a three-point marksman during the team's 94-90 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Still, he managed 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists even while going just 2-of-10 from three-point range.

While his shooting will be the quickest way to consistent playing time during his rookie season, impacting the game in other ways will make him all the more dangerous for a team that could contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

NBA Twitter reacted to his overall performance:

Chet Holmgren Dominates Pacers

Summer League isn't just for rookies, as Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren appeared every bit the part of a future star during his team's 98-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Gonzaga product was the No. 2 overall pick in last year's NBA draft but missed his entire first season with injury.

If Wednesday's performance is any indication, he will still be an unstoppable two-way force in his second season. He finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as an elite rim-protector who can score on the inside and control the boards.

Social media had nothing but love for Holmgren:

Jett Howard Catches Fire

The Orlando Magic drew some mixed reviews with their decision to select Michigan's Jett Howard with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, but he had an answer for the doubters during Wednesday's 82-80 loss to the New York Knicks.

He found his stroke from deep and finished with 22 points, three rebounds, one steal and one block behind four made three-pointers.

Howard connected on a solid 36.8 percent of his three-pointers during his one season with the Wolverines, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he is an effective shooter as a rookie. His performance wasn't enough for the win, but it drew attention from those watching:

He will have the chance to keep things rolling when the Magic take the floor again Thursday to face the Portland Trail Blazers.