USMNT Loss to Panama Stuns Fans after Penalty Kick Flop in 2023 Gold Cup Semis

John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Live on the edge long enough and eventually you might fall off.

Such was the case for the USMNT, which for the second straight game went into a penalty shootout in the Gold Cup. Unlike a quarterfinal victory over Canada, however, this time the Americans fell to Panama 1-1 (5-4 on penalties).

Goalkeeper Matt Turner didn't have quite the same magic as he did against Canada, only coming up with one save through six rounds. Jesús Ferreira and Cristian Roldan each missed their attempts, meanwhile, opening the door for Panama.

And USMNT Twitter was not thrilled with the result:

Things looked bleak for the United States at various points throughout this match, as two Panama goals were erased due to offside rulings and the Americans were wasteful with their own opportunities.

And then disaster struck in the first overtime session, as Iván Anderson gave Panama in the lead.

But Jesús Ferreira was at least temporarily a hero yet again, scoring his Gold Cup-leading seventh goal just seven minutes later to draw things even.

It was only a stay of execution, however, as the United States failed to reach the final and Panama finally got back there after a decade-long hiatus.

The long view for the Americans is that this wasn't even a B-squad lineup, instead composed of players trying to make a case for more regular inclusion to the national team. The disappointment for the country is that more players didn't acquit themselves particularly well.

Turner only further entrenched his standing as the first-choice 'keeper. Ferreira kept himself in the mix in a once-muddled forward conversation that now seems likely to be headlined by Arsenal's Folarin Balogun. Perhaps Miazga—outside of his unsportsmanlike decision to block the path of a Panama player ahead of his penalty attempt—and Brandon Vázquez upped their stock.

Beyond that, it wasn't pretty for the United States. More is expected from the current kings of CONCACAF, even when it's the C- or D-team.