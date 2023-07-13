X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    USMNT Loss to Panama Stuns Fans after Penalty Kick Flop in 2023 Gold Cup Semis

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 13, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: United States react to loosing the PK shootout against Panama during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinals at Snapdragon Stadium on July 12, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    Live on the edge long enough and eventually you might fall off.

    Such was the case for the USMNT, which for the second straight game went into a penalty shootout in the Gold Cup. Unlike a quarterfinal victory over Canada, however, this time the Americans fell to Panama 1-1 (5-4 on penalties).

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    COCO GETS IT DONE 🇵🇦<br><br>USA: ❌✅✅✅✅❌<br>PAN: ✅✅❌✅✅✅ <a href="https://t.co/zD6trYIvCk">pic.twitter.com/zD6trYIvCk</a>

    Paul Carr @PaulCarr

    🇵🇦 Panama advances to its third Gold Cup final, first since 2013.<br><br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> goes out in the Gold Cup semis for the fourth time in 16 semifinal appearances.<br><br>🇺🇸 USMNT's record-tying streaks of five straight CONCACAF finals and and three straight CONCACAF titles are both snapped.

    Goalkeeper Matt Turner didn't have quite the same magic as he did against Canada, only coming up with one save through six rounds. Jesús Ferreira and Cristian Roldan each missed their attempts, meanwhile, opening the door for Panama.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    USA: ❌<br>PAN: <a href="https://t.co/FOTCZFzzPI">pic.twitter.com/FOTCZFzzPI</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    USA: ❌✅✅✅✅❌<br>PAN: ✅✅❌✅✅ <a href="https://t.co/RZwrcdEMoa">pic.twitter.com/RZwrcdEMoa</a>

    And USMNT Twitter was not thrilled with the result:

    Ryan Phillips @RumorsandRants

    As I said, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> didn't deserve to win that match. Thoroughly outplayed by Panama. <br><br>Not a great tournament for the guys trying to crack the main roster. Beat up on some bad teams, never looked good against the better teams.

    Leander "same handle *elsewhere*" Schaerlaeckens @LeanderAlphabet

    Winning two penalty-kick shootouts in a row is insanely hard and, I'm pretty sure, rare.

    Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves

    Panama beats the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> in the penalty shootout. Panama the worthy winner tonight and the Americans fall short after a lackluster showing.<br><br>This was a tournament for many fringe players to boost their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> stock &amp; while a few did, the overall team showing was underwhelming.

    Will Parchman @WillParchman

    Matt Miazga is an eternal 12-year-old, which is a shame, because his head is interrupting a mountain of raw ability.

    Tactical Manager @ManagerTactical

    That's about the level of this mediocre USMNT 🇺🇸 roster. <br><br>Embarrassing campaign, only won the matches against semi pro Caribbean Islands.<br><br>Couldn't beat Jamaica, Canada or Panama.

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    Don't freak out. <br><br>Besides Matt Turner who's in the top 3 in their positional battle on this team?<br><br>They've never played together either. <br><br>Gregg Berhalter couldn't be bothered to be here, you shouldn't let your emotional state be affected by what you're seeing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    USMNT 🇺🇸 Thoughts @USMNT_Thoughts

    No reason to overreact to this. And they'll say USMNT Twitter is freaking out.<br><br>Honestly I'm not. Our federation didn't take this tournament seriously. They made that abundantly clear with the decision to have a C team led by an interim interim manager.

    Brad Weigel @bradleysweigel

    What we learned was the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> had four killers on the squad and the rest were sheep. Ferreira, Vazquez, Miazga, and Turner. Don't care to see any of the other players in the setup again.

    Things looked bleak for the United States at various points throughout this match, as two Panama goals were erased due to offside rulings and the Americans were wasteful with their own opportunities.

    And then disaster struck in the first overtime session, as Iván Anderson gave Panama in the lead.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    PANAMA TAKES THE 1-0 LEAD IN EXTRA TIME! 🇵🇦 <a href="https://t.co/lL5kRIziB6">pic.twitter.com/lL5kRIziB6</a>

    But Jesús Ferreira was at least temporarily a hero yet again, scoring his Gold Cup-leading seventh goal just seven minutes later to draw things even.

    USMNT Loss to Panama Stuns Fans after Penalty Kick Flop in 2023 Gold Cup Semis
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    STOP THAT JESÚS 🇺🇸<br><br>THAT WAS JUST DIRTY! <a href="https://t.co/PoeDZLvKsF">pic.twitter.com/PoeDZLvKsF</a>

    Leander "same handle *elsewhere*" Schaerlaeckens @LeanderAlphabet

    If you still don't think Jesus Ferreira is a legitimate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> striker, either at A-team or B-team level, I can't take you seriously on this subject matter.

    Megan Swanick @Meg_Swanick

    That's one heck of a goal from Jesus Ferreira

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    What a finish by Ferreira 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥<br><br>#🇺🇸 #⚽️

    It was only a stay of execution, however, as the United States failed to reach the final and Panama finally got back there after a decade-long hiatus.

    The long view for the Americans is that this wasn't even a B-squad lineup, instead composed of players trying to make a case for more regular inclusion to the national team. The disappointment for the country is that more players didn't acquit themselves particularly well.

    Turner only further entrenched his standing as the first-choice 'keeper. Ferreira kept himself in the mix in a once-muddled forward conversation that now seems likely to be headlined by Arsenal's Folarin Balogun. Perhaps Miazga—outside of his unsportsmanlike decision to block the path of a Panama player ahead of his penalty attempt—and Brandon Vázquez upped their stock.

    Beyond that, it wasn't pretty for the United States. More is expected from the current kings of CONCACAF, even when it's the C- or D-team.