Dick Vitale Announces Vocal Cord Cancer Diagnosis; Will Undergo Radiation

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Dick Vitale revealed he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer.

The ESPN broadcaster announced he will undergo six weeks of radiation in lieu of surgery:

"I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall," Vitale wrote. "Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely plausible. I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to send positive vibes."

This comes after Vitale announced in August he was cancer-free.

He previously announced in October 2021 he was diagnosed with lymphoma a mere two months after he underwent multiple surgeries to remove a melanoma. He also announced in December of that year that he was diagnosed with precancerous Dysplasia on the vocal cords and needed to rest.

Wednesday's update comes shortly after he revealed in June he would undergo two surgical procedures on his throat:

Vitale is best known as one of the most famous college basketball announcers in history thanks to a number of catchphrases and his general enthusiastic approach to broadcasting games.

He also coached Detroit Mercy for four seasons in the 1970s and the Detroit Pistons for the 1978-79 season and 12 games in the 1979-80 campaign.