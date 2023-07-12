Cardinals 'Going to Trade People' but Not 'Waving the White Flag,' John Mozeliak Says

Icon Sportswire

The St. Louis Cardinals intend to be active around the MLB trade deadline. Beyond that, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak can't tell you much more.

"Right now, I can tell you, we're going to trade people, you just don't know if it's going to be household names or guys who are more likely to not be here next year," he told Martin Kilcoyne of Fox-2 in St. Louis.

"It's easy to talk about what we may or may not do at the moment, but we're not going to just give away players. We want to get some value in return. We want to get some value that helps us in 2024. And that's really going to be our focus as we enter the trading period."

The Cardinals are last in the National League Central at 38-52. They trail the first-place Cincinnati Reds by 11.5 games and are 11 games back of the final wild-card spot.

Mozeliak said any trades wouldn't necessarily represent "waving the white flag" but added the team's focus with the deals would be toward the 2024 season.

