Knicks Rumors: Evan Fournier Remains on Trade Block; Could be Part of Multi-Team Deal

The New York Knicks are reportedly still interested in moving on from Evan Fournier.

New York "remains engaged on trade avenues" for Fournier and are "amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks," according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Fournier signed a four-year deal with the Knicks worth up to $78 million in August 2021, but he has failed to live up to expectations since.

The 30-year-old started 80 games for the Knicks in 2021-22 and averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

It marked a big drop off from his 2020-21 performance in which he averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 42 games between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from deep.

Fournier fell out of the New York rotation quickly during the 2022-23 campaign and head coach Tom Thibodeau moved him to a bench role just seven games into the season. After being demoted to the bench for the next six games, Fournier then didn't appear in a single contest from Nov. 15 through Dec. 27.

Fournier appeared in just 27 games for the Knicks last season and he put together his worst year since his rookie 2012-13 campaign, averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 33.7 percent from the floor and 30.7 percent from deep.

Fournier also didn't appear in a single postseason game and told reporters after the Knicks were eliminated from the 2023 playoffs that he expected to be traded this summer.

"You know I'm not gonna be back," he said. "There's no way they're gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we'll see. It's obviously not in my hands though."

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News also reported last month that Fournier's camp is "working to find a trade" for the veteran forward.

Moving Fournier could be a bit of a struggle for the Knicks as he has an $18.8 million cap hit in 2023-24 and a $19 million club option for 2024-25. Despite the high price tag, he could still be a serviceable player for numerous contending teams.