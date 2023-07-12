Dalvin Cook Says He's 'Just Enjoying' Free Agent Process amid Jets, Dolphins Rumors

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook doesn't seem to be stressing out about free agency.

While the running back has been linked to both the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets this offseason, he told Fox 9 in Minneapolis he is "enjoying" free agency.

"The process is fun, you embrace it," he said. "If you don't want to be wanted by people, then something's wrong. As long as people want me, I'm good. I know I'm in the right spot. But going through this process has been fun. It's been different every day, waking up with a different schedule. Just enjoying it. I think when it comes down to it, I just make the right decision."

There also doesn't seem to be an urgency to end the free agency process in the near future, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on NFL Live that Cook "still wants to get a little bit closer to training camp to really nail this down."

Darlington highlighted that Miami is interested but noted "Cook is not willing to accept" its current offer.

Showing patience could work in the four-time Pro Bowler's advantage.

After all, a team could suffer a difficult injury at the running back position and open up a natural spot for him to fill. That could create something of a bidding war with the Dolphins or even Jets, who also surely don't want him to join the other since they are AFC East rivals.

Miami has Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and rookie De'Von Achane, among others, at running back, but it was also an ugly 25th in the league in rushing yards last season. Improving those totals would only help the passing game with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle because defenses would have to put more people in the box to account for Cook.

A similar situation could happen with the Jets, as defenses would have to deal with both a four-time Pro Bowler at running back and the aerial attack of Aaron Rodgers throwing to Garrett Wilson.

While the running back position has been devalued in today's NFL, Cook is still a dominant playmaker who should remain productive at 28 years old during the upcoming season.

He surpassed 1,100 yards in each of the last four campaigns and is someone who can pick up difficult yardage between the tackles and get to the outside. Whichever team adds him will have a new dynamic to their offense as it chases a Super Bowl.

It just doesn't seem like fans will find out which team that is for some time.