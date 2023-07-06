X

    Dalvin Cook Rumors: Jets 'Have More Interest Than Most Realize' amid Dolphins Links

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 6, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The New York Jets reportedly have legitimate interest in free-agent running back Dalvin Cook despite the presence of Breece Hall on the roster.

    According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Jets "have more interest than most realize" when it comes to Cook due to the fact that Hall is coming off a torn ACL and since they are in win-now mode after acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

    Florio added that the Miami Dolphins are interested in Cook as well, and a third AFC East team in the New England Patriots are also in the mix due to head coach Bill Belichick's long-held preference of having a diverse backfield committee rather than one go-to running back.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

