Dalvin Cook Rumors: Jets 'Have More Interest Than Most Realize' amid Dolphins Links

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly have legitimate interest in free-agent running back Dalvin Cook despite the presence of Breece Hall on the roster.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Jets "have more interest than most realize" when it comes to Cook due to the fact that Hall is coming off a torn ACL and since they are in win-now mode after acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

Florio added that the Miami Dolphins are interested in Cook as well, and a third AFC East team in the New England Patriots are also in the mix due to head coach Bill Belichick's long-held preference of having a diverse backfield committee rather than one go-to running back.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.