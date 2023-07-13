Knicks Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

The Trade: Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, a 2024 first-round pick (top-12 protected, via WAS), a 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected) and a 2027 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby



If the Knicks are going to take a chunk out of their asset pool, one could argue they should be aiming higher than Anunoby. There are certainly potential deals to be made for more prominent players (we'll examine two of them later), but this trade is still tempting for a host of reasons.

First, Anunoby would fit like a tailored suit in New York. He can find his own shots, but he's just as effective (if not more so) playing off the ball, meaning he wouldn't step on the toes of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Anunoby would also become a quick favorite of coach Tom Thibodeau as an elite defender (All-Defensive second team this past season) who can handle virtually any assignment.

Beyond that, Anunoby could be acquired with minimal disruption to the rotation. Those three future picks can't play a role for next season's club. Fournier fell out of the rotation this past season and has no obvious path back in it. Grimes is the only one the Knicks are counting on in 2023-24, and Anunoby brings the same skill set—but an upgraded version.



As for the Raptors, they appear on the brink of a rebuild after losing both Fred VanVleet and coach Nick Nurse this summer. If they're planning to reset around Scottie Barnes, this package would brighten their future around him. Grimes could potentially spend the next decade north of the border.

