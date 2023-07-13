Realistic NBA Offseason Trades That Can Still Happen

4 of 5

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks Receive: F/C Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: F/C Christian Wood (via sign-and-trade), G/F Tim Hardaway Jr., SG Jaden Hardy, 2027 unprotected first-round pick

Even after making some upgrades this summer, the Mavs' frontcourt still seems a little underwhelming.

Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes have mostly been backups in their careers and first-round pick Dereck Lively II averaged just 5.2 points in 20.6 minutes as a freshman at Duke. Expecting him to be a big-time contributor to a team with championship aspirations right away is probably too much.

Dallas should check on the price of Towns in an attempt to form the best offensive Big Three in basketball along with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Adding Towns as an elite floor-spacer who can also put the ball on the floor would take the Mavs' scoring attack to the next level and help keep Dončić happy (and rested), which is the ultimate goal for this franchise. Dallas also keeps Josh Green and Maxi Kleber in the deal, making sure the team at least plays a little bit of defense, too.

As great as Towns is, Anthony Edwards is the future of basketball in Minnesota.

Going into his fourth year, Edwards is still just 21 years old coming off a playoff series where he averaged 31.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Getting a five-year max was just the beginning for Edwards, a player who will soon become a regular in the MVP discussion.

Moving Towns before his massive supermax extension kicks in (four years, $234.6 million) is the smart thing to do for a team that's now going to be paying Edwards (max) and Rudy Gobert (near-max) big money going forward.

Wood signs a projected three-year, $36 million deal here. He replaces some of Towns' production (20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.3 blocks, 37.1 percent from three in 17 starts) while his defensive shortcomings are covered up by Gobert.

Hardaway is a proven wing (14.4 points, 38.5 percent from three) and Hardy, 21, gives Minnesota another young scoring guard with upside. After giving up four first-round picks for Gobert, the Wolves get one back here in an attempt to start restocking their cupboard.

Minnesota goes all-in on Edwards, making him the face of the franchise while adding more complementary pieces, a future draft pick and financial flexibility.