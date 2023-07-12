Derek Jeter Suggests Yankees Trade for Padres' Juan Soto at 2023 MLB Deadline

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

As the 2023 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Derek Jeter is hoping to see a monumental deal between a pair of underperforming teams.

After Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, Jeter said he believes the New York Yankees should go after a star slugger from the San Diego Padres.

"One, I do believe the San Diego Padres could get hot and really make some waves in the National League West. But if they don't... If they don't have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn't mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto," Jeter said.

The Padres rank fourth in the NL West with a 43-47 record, a far cry from how they were expected to perform in 2023 with their star-studded lineup of Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. The Yankees occupy the same spot in the AL East with a 49-42 record, as their season has been derailed by injuries and a struggling offense.

Of course, Jeter is probably somewhat biased to the Yankees because he spent the entirety of his legendary career in the Big Apple. However, the 49-year-old also explained that he feels the Yankees need the offense amid the absence of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, who remains out indefinitely with a toe injury.

"Especially [because] you don't know how long Judge is gonna be out, they need some offense, I think it makes sense," said Jeter, who added he believes Soto can play "wherever you want, put him in left or right [field]."

While it's unlikely that the Padres will trade Soto to the Yankees just one year after acquiring him from the Washington Nationals, it's clear that both teams could use some changes if they hope to contend for a World Series title this season.