Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He Was 'Tired' of Bengals Talking in 'Quarterback' Video

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't necessarily known for his trash talk, but he felt extra motivated to take down a rival team last season.

A recent clip from the Quarterback docuseries on Netflix showed Mahomes discussing whether he'd prefer to face the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, and he chose Cincinnati because that matchup felt more personal to him.

"I think we match up better vs. the Bills, but I want to play the Bengals. I mean, just honestly," Mahomes said with a laugh. "I just want to play them because we haven't beaten them and I'm tired of them talking."

The Bengals had defeated the Chiefs in each of the last two regular seasons, plus the 2022 AFC Championship Game. Kansas City got its revenge in this year's conference championship with a 23-20 win to advance to Super Bowl LVII, where Mahomes and company defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second championship in the last four years.

The growing rivalry between the Chiefs and Bengals will continue this year when they face off in Week 17 of the 2023 season, giving Mahomes another opportunity to quiet Cincinnati once again.