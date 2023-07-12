Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James Jr. Top NFL Safety Rankings by Coaches, Execs

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

After being an All-Pro first team selection last season for the third time in his career, Pittsburgh Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick was named the NFL's best safety by a group of coaches, executives, players and scouts.

Per a survey conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Fitzpatrick finished ahead of Derwin James Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers) and Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos) to top the safety rankings heading into the 2023 campaign.

"Best in the game, and it's not close," an NFL personnel director told Fowler about Fitzpatrick. "You have to keep him moving because if he's stationary, coordinators can plan for him, but every single play, there's that feeling of, where is he going to be? Post, slot, nickel, box. He's capable, willing and able to handle all of that. He's brilliant, works, studies, loves the game."

Since being acquired by the Steelers early in the 2019 season, Fitzpatrick has established himself as one of the most dominant defensive players in the league.

Each of Fitzpatrick's All-Pro selections has come in the past four seasons, and he finished 10th in Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and matched his career high with 11 pass breakups last season.

Fowler noted Fitzpatrick's 28.2 percent ball-hawk rate was the best in the league.

James has always been regarded as an elite talent when he played, but injuries kept preventing him from getting on the field. He only played five games in 2019 and missed the entire 2020 season.

Since the start of 2021, James has started 29 out of 34 games for the Chargers. He's shown off a tremendous all-around skill set, racking up 233 combined tackles, 11 pass breakups, six sacks and four interceptions over the past two seasons combined.

Simmons, who was the top safety in last year's survey, "slipped" to No. 3 this year in part because he missed five games with a quad injury.

Despite not being available for more than one month, Simmons still tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and tied for second on the Broncos with seven pass breakups.

"I saw a little drop-off, maybe because of the [thigh] injury, but he's still elite," one veteran AFC assistant coach told Fowler about Simmons. "Coverage skills and football intelligence are very high."

Rounding out the top five safeties in the rankings were Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals and Jevon Holland of the Miami Dolphins. Baker has requested a trade as he seeks a long-term contract, but there's been no indication the Cardinals are going to honor his request.

Fitzpatrick, James, Simmons and Baker were the only players on the list who didn't receive a vote outside of the top 10. Fitzpatrick and Simmons didn't receive a vote lower than fifth from the people surveyed.