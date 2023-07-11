DJ Uiagalelei Drafted by Dodgers; QB Transferred from Clemson to Oregon State in 2022

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers used their final MLB draft pick (20th round, No. 610 overall) on Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

L.A. drafted the 6'5", 240-pound Uiagalelei as a right-handed pitcher. According to Lou Bezjak of The State, he pitched at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) and sported a fastball which topped out 95 mph.

The 22-year-old Uiagalelei hasn't played baseball in college. He started his collegiate football career at Clemson in 2020 and started for the Tigers in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Oregon State.

Last season, Uiagalelei completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns (seven interceptions) and 2.521 passing yards. He added 545 rushing yards and seven scores.

Uiagalelei struggled at times in 2022 and was notably benched for Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game. He entered the NCAA transfer portal and soon found a new home in Oregon State, a program on the rise after posting a 10-win season and a No. 17 spot in the Associated Press poll.

Now they can perhaps reach greater heights with Uiagalelei, the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports.

Uiagalelei has underperformed to some extent after those lofty expectations, but he is absolutely capable of better play, and could certainly parlay a great year into boosting his NFL draft stock. Baseball appears to be an option for him if he ever goes that route, though, after the Dodgers took a flyer on him.