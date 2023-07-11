Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Adding Weight Would Be 'Big Mistake,' Agent Says

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ask most people what Victor Wembanyama needs to do to maximize his NBA potential, the first thing they will mention is packing on some muscle.

Wembanyama's agent disagrees.

"People are wrong. We're not focused at all on weights. I don't want to put weight on his body. We're going to fight to not put weight on his body," Bouna Ndiaye told Marc J. Spears of Andcape. "Weight on his body [is] a big mistake. We focus on strength, core. We were very pleased that he linked up [with] Jabbar who played until [41] years old. That's the path that we want to take.

Wembanyama is officially listed at 7'3.5" but does not have an official weight. Estimates have come in between 209 pounds and 230 pounds, which are both on the slight side of his massive frame. The 19-year-old also looks lanky and had a bit of trouble against bigger bodies even during his Summer League debut.

Despite the obvious need to add strength, Ndiaye says he wants Wembanyama to follow in the footsteps of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to avoid long-term injuries.

"I'm very glad they, they connected because uh, have a similar body type," Ndiaye said of Abdul-Jabbar. "Kareem was not heavy. Victor is more mobile, gaudier and taller than Kareem. So, that difference in height is a challenge and is something that we are working on every day. Making him heavy? We don't want to do that."

Abdul-Jabbar was listed at 7'2" and 225 pounds throughout his career and likewise stayed on the skinner side for most of his career. The Hall of Famer was also remarkably healthy, never missing more than 20 games in a season over his 20-year career.

Ndiaye's comment about strength over weight is important, because adding a ton of unnecessary muscle could put strain on Wembanyama's frame his body can't withstand. Finding a middle ground between his current state and a lean, muscular build that won't allow him to get bullied will be paramount for Wembanyama finding success.