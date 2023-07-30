X

    Max Scherzer's Reported Trade to Rangers Has Mets Fans Hopeful About Fresh Start

    Erin WalshJuly 30, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets in action against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on June 29, 2023 in New York City. The Brewers defeated the Mets 3-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Max Scherzer is on his way out of New York.

    The New York Mets are trading Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, who provided further details:

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Full details of the trade, per ESPN sources:<br><br>Texas receives Max Scherzer<br><br>New York receives 21-year-old shortstop Luisangel Acuña, the brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. <br><br>Scherzer opts in to 2024.<br><br>The Rangers will pay Scherzer $22.5M. The Mets will cover $35M-plus.

    The move comes as little surprise after MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported June 27 that Scherzer was aiming to win another World Series and would be open to waiving his no-trade clause "for the right situation."

    The Mets own the highest payroll in baseball and have one of the best rosters on paper but have struggled to succeed and are well out of playoff contention. They entered Saturday currently sit fourth in the National League East with a 49-54 record, 17 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

    Moving Scherzer, who owns a $43.3 million player option for 2024, was arguably one of the best moves the Mets could have made this summer, especially considering he has pitched well below his standard this season.

    The 39-year-old, who is a three-time Cy Young winner, has posted a winning record of 9-4 but owns a 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 107.2 innings across 19 starts. His 4.01 ERA is the third-highest of his career behind the 4.43 ERA he posted as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2011 and the 4.12 ERA put up for the 2009 Arizona Diamondbacks.

    With all that in mind, Mets fans and analysts seem encouraged by the trade and subsequent fresh start in Flushing.

    Lori Rubinson @LRubinson

    Quick take on Max Scherzer trade - if you'd told me yesterday that <a href="https://twitter.com/Mets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mets</a> would get a top 40-50 prospect in all of MLB for a 39-year-old pitcher who has had dead arm at the end of the season, I'd have been surprised. <a href="https://twitter.com/Mets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mets</a> did well

    PeterD @pd8779

    Acuna is a stud. Scherzer underperformed is 39 and has nagging injuries. This is a total win for the Mets. You know the money is meaningless to the Mets and Cohen .

    John Harper @NYNJHarper

    Sure enough, Cohen is eating $35-plus million of Scherzer's remaining contract. That's flexing, all right. Didn't think the Mets could get a blue-chipper like Acuna for Scherzer, mainly because I didn't think Cohen would go to this extent financially. The guy doesn't mess around. <a href="https://t.co/AwVEjbCPtt">https://t.co/AwVEjbCPtt</a>

    Viper Dante Brandolini @DanteBrandolini

    Trades by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> are so hard to evaluate bc of the Cohen factor...trading Scherzer for Acuna is incredible. The team isn't doing anything this year and Max has taken a massive step back. Acuna is a top 50 prospect. The money only matters to fans if it impacts future spending.

    Matt Winkelman @Matt_Winkelman

    I sort of like this for both teams. Mets condense the prospect return into a higher end prospect. If Max Scherzer returns to being Max Scherzer the Rangers might be the best team in the AL <a href="https://t.co/zTW0nvf9Hg">https://t.co/zTW0nvf9Hg</a>

    Michael Notarstefano @NotarSD

    The Mets did well in the Scherzer trade. They turned a terrible contract situation into prospects - including a good one. Eppler did well.

    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing

    For those concerned with the $ eaten:<br><br>- It isn't your money<br>- Steve Cohen already said he considers the dollars spent<br>- There is no reasonable way to be under the tax in 2024<br><br>So, whatever. They did what they had to, and landed a top prospect for 39-year-old Max Scherzer

    Yosef @Yosef___G

    I straiggt up love it, Scherzer was horrible and to get that kind of return is awesome

    RJ Barrett Wallace @costanzaseason

    Scherzer is a HOF pitcher and was as advertised for the Mets. Until October 1, 2022. He is not the Max Scherzer everyone remembers from the Nats, he's just another guy at this point. And the Mets got their new #1 prospect for just another guy.

    Michael Marino @MarinoMLB

    Seems like Luisangel Acuña is the return for Scherzer, no Thomas Saggesse. Still quite a get for Mets, who will now become the #1 prospect in Mets system for many.

    Will Sammon @WillSammon

    What does Scherzer plus all that $$$ get you?<br><br>Regarding Luisangel Acuña, multiple evaluators say he profiles as an above-average major-leaguer. One compared his ceiling to "like an-Ozzie Albies guy." Not exact, but it speaks to Acuña's power-speed combo as an up-the-middle guy.

    With Scherzer off to the Rangers, the Mets will continue to rely on Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Carlos Carrasco and José Quintana on the mound.

    As for Scherzer's impact on the Rangers, he will join a rotation that currently consists of Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Dane Dunning, Martín Pérez and Andrew Heaney.

    Texas is aiming to win its first World Series title ever, and Scherzer should prove to be a great addition given his extension postseason experience.