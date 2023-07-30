Max Scherzer's Reported Trade to Rangers Has Mets Fans Hopeful About Fresh Start

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Max Scherzer is on his way out of New York.

The New York Mets are trading Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, who provided further details:

The move comes as little surprise after MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported June 27 that Scherzer was aiming to win another World Series and would be open to waiving his no-trade clause "for the right situation."

The Mets own the highest payroll in baseball and have one of the best rosters on paper but have struggled to succeed and are well out of playoff contention. They entered Saturday currently sit fourth in the National League East with a 49-54 record, 17 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

Moving Scherzer, who owns a $43.3 million player option for 2024, was arguably one of the best moves the Mets could have made this summer, especially considering he has pitched well below his standard this season.

The 39-year-old, who is a three-time Cy Young winner, has posted a winning record of 9-4 but owns a 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 107.2 innings across 19 starts. His 4.01 ERA is the third-highest of his career behind the 4.43 ERA he posted as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2011 and the 4.12 ERA put up for the 2009 Arizona Diamondbacks.

With all that in mind, Mets fans and analysts seem encouraged by the trade and subsequent fresh start in Flushing.

With Scherzer off to the Rangers, the Mets will continue to rely on Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Carlos Carrasco and José Quintana on the mound.

As for Scherzer's impact on the Rangers, he will join a rotation that currently consists of Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Dane Dunning, Martín Pérez and Andrew Heaney.

Texas is aiming to win its first World Series title ever, and Scherzer should prove to be a great addition given his extension postseason experience.