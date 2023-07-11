Zach Joyce Drafted by Angels; Twin Brother Ben Made MLB Debut with LAA in May

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping it in the family.

In the 14th round of the 2023 MLB draft on Monday, the Angels selected Tennessee Volunteers right-handed pitcher Zach Joyce. His twin brother Ben Joyce, who is also a right-handed hurler, made his major-league debut for Los Angeles in May.

Zach Joyce was deployed as a reliever for the Vols in 2023, pitching 10.1 innings with a 4.35 ERA and 17 strikeouts. Tennessee's season came to an end in the College World Series against LSU, which went on to win the national title.

Ben Joyce has appeared in five games for the Angels this season and has pitched 4.0 innings with a 4.50 ERA and five strikeouts.

The Angels (45-46) are on a five-game losing streak, so the All-Star break couldn't have come at a better time. Los Angeles will be back in action on Friday against the Houston Astros (50-41).