Eagles' Players Who Won't Live up to Hype in 2023 Season

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most hyped teams in the NFL coming into 2023. That's what winning an NFC championship will do for you.

The 2022 season was a breakthrough one for this iteration of the franchise. Nick Sirianni guiding the Birds to the Super Bowl in just his second season as the head coach is incredibly promising moving forward.

Of course, success breeds pressure and the team is going to have an even bigger magnifying glass trained on it this season.

For some players, that's not a problem. They will thrive regardless of the hype and continue to shine.

However, there are some who are inevitably going to fail to live up to expectations. These three, in particular, might have a hard time fulfilling the roles they have on paper.