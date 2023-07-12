Eagles' Players Who Won't Live up to Hype in 2023 Season

Eagles' Players Who Won't Live up to Hype in 2023 SeasonJuly 12, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most hyped teams in the NFL coming into 2023. That's what winning an NFC championship will do for you.
The 2022 season was a breakthrough one for this iteration of the franchise. Nick Sirianni guiding the Birds to the Super Bowl in just his second season as the head coach is incredibly promising moving forward.
Of course, success breeds pressure and the team is going to have an even bigger magnifying glass trained on it this season.
For some players, that's not a problem. They will thrive regardless of the hype and continue to shine.
However, there are some who are inevitably going to fail to live up to expectations. These three, in particular, might have a hard time fulfilling the roles they have on paper.
LB Nicholas Morrow
The Eagles lost both of their primary off-ball linebackers in Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards in free agency this season. All things considered, they did a good job of keeping their defensive core intact.
They have a solid plan in Nakobe Dean to replace one of their departing linebackers. The Georgia alum went much later than expected in the 2022 draft and he's a talented player.
Edwards went to the Bears and the Eagles turned to Chicago to find another linebacker, inking Nicholas Morrow to a one-year contract.
It's clearly a prove-it deal after Morrow turned a career-year in 2022. He was one of the few bright spots on a bad Chicago Bears defense, leading the way with 116 tackles with 11 tackles for loss.
But his coverage left a lot to be desired. He allowed a passer rating of 101.8 when targeted.
Playing behind the talented Eagles defensive line is going to hide him a bit but it's fair to wonder if the 6'0", 216-pound linebacker can really be a consistent starter after one good season in Chicago.
Edge Nolan Smith
This isn't an indictment on Nolan Smith's ability. The 6'2", 238-pound edge rusher has a future with the team and is a talented prospect.
It is, however, a prediction that Smith is going to find it difficult to get on the field as a rookie. The 6'2", 238-pounder is a bit of a tweener whose body type is a near carbon copy of Haason Reddick (6'1", 235 pounds).
While Reddick is now one of the most electric pass-rushers in the league and a cornerstone for the Eagles, his career did not get off to a fast start. He only had 2.5 sacks as a rookie and five more over the next two seasons before exploding with 12.5 in his fourth and final season in Arizona.
Reddick played 74 percent of the snaps last season and the Eagles have a bevy of edge rushers including Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Reddick.
That's a lot of competition for reps on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Smith has a clear path to playing time with Graham nearing retirement age and Barnett playing the final year of his current contract.
But 2023 might wind up being something of a redshirt year like it was for Nakobe Dean as a rookie.
RB Rashaad Penny
If you've ever rostered Rashaad Penny in fantasy football then you know how frustrating the journey that the Eagles just embarked on will be. The running back has a great skill set but has had issues staying on the field every season.
Penny's efficiency and explosiveness combined with the Eagles scheme and offensive line are a perfect match on paper. As we get through training camp and fantasy drafts get underway his stock among fans is going to soar.
He's already getting fantasy football hype because of what he's done when he is in a featured role.
Scott Barrett @ScottBarrettDFB
Career Rushing Yards Per Game [2018-Present]<br>+Games with >15 carries<br><br>1 Rashaad Penny (156.6)<br>.<br>2 Derrick Henry (117.3)<br>3 D'Onta Foreman (113.1)<br>4 Kenneth Walker (111.1)<br>5 Jonathan Taylor (110.7)<br>6 Rhamondre Stevenson (109.3)<br>7 Aaron Jones (107.2)<br>8 Alexander Mattison (104.4) <a href="https://t.co/g6c1bYfvae">https://t.co/g6c1bYfvae</a>
The numbers are all true, but the most important ability in the league is availability. Last season, Penny only appeared in five games before a tibia fracture ended his season.
D'Andre Swift and Penny were an affordable running back duo that could explode in the context of this offense.
But it's much more likely that Penny will wind up hobbled and either lose some effectiveness or end up out of the lineup than breaking out.