Edwin Van Der Sar Not in 'Life-Threatening Danger' After Bleeding on Brain, per Wife

Legendary Dutch goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in stable condition after getting hospitalized because of bleeding around his brain.

"Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable," said his wife, Annemarie, in a statement issued through Ajax. "He is not in life-threatening danger. Every time we get to visit him, he's communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop."

The club first announced last Friday that the 52-year-old had been placed into intensive care. The following day, Annemarie said her husband's condition was "stable but still concerning."

Van der Sar is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation. He won the Eredivisie four times and claimed a Champions League title in 1994-95 with Ajax before going abroad to play for Juventus and then Fulham.

The 6'5" shot-stopper signed with Manchester United in 2005 and added to his trophy case. The Red Devils won the Premier League in four of his six years at Old Trafford, and he collected a second Champions League medal in 2007-08.

Van der Sar was a mainstay for the Dutch national team as well. His 130 appearances are the second-most all time behind Wesley Sneijder.

After retiring, van der Sar followed in the footsteps of many other Ajax legends starting in 2012 by working for the club in an administrative capacity. He took over as the CEO in 2016 and remained in that role until his resignation in May.