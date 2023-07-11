X

    Novak Djokovic Hailed by Fans After QF Win Over Andrey Rublev at 2023 Wimbledon

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 11, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates against Andrey Rublev in the Men's Singles Quarter Final match during day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic's bid for a fifth straight Wimbledon title remains on track after he defeated No. 7 Andrey Rublev in four sets, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

    It hadn't been totally smooth sailing for Djokovic into the quarters, and Rublev continued that trend as he claimed the first set. The rest of the match demonstrated why actually putting the 23-time Grand Slam champion away is so difficult.

    Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan

    The immediate emotional and physical toll of taking a set off Djokovic be like: <a href="https://t.co/vixcG3ZWFy">pic.twitter.com/vixcG3ZWFy</a>

    Ashwin Raman @AshwinRaman_

    the first set of every Djokovic match <a href="https://t.co/qpVnwWGb6M">pic.twitter.com/qpVnwWGb6M</a>

    Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18

    I swear to god Novak Djokovic gets bored sometimes and loses sets just to see what'll happen. 😂

    Owen @tennisnation

    Djokovic losing the first set only to win the next two and win the fourth by a break is becoming a pattern. His last few service holds are the picture of inevitability.

    Knickerbacker @knickerbacker

    I like watching Djokovic because he has these moments where he realizes the other guy actually thinks he might win and it's just hilarious to him

    Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg

    Novak Djokovic is just a master of best-of-five. Knows exactly how to manage his energy and attack over the long format. It's superb (and usually suspenseless). <a href="https://t.co/hnivg0Ju9W">https://t.co/hnivg0Ju9W</a>

    Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim

    Whoa this Djokovic interview.... "Pressure awakens the most beautiful emotions in me....[Opponents] want to get the scalp. But it ain't happening." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a>

    Djokovic blitzed Rublev in the second set and was a model of consistency over the next two frames to seal the victory.

    No better sequence showed the futility of Rublev's challenge than the final game of the third set. The game extended for 18 points, with Rublev getting three opportunities to break Djokovic's serve and extend the set.

    On the third set point, Djokovic hit a venomous cross-court forehand that Rublev was unable to chase down. The Russian's attempted backhand sailed harmlessly up into the air and landed wide to give the Djoker a 2-1 set lead.

    José Morgado @josemorgado

    BP conversion in the 3rd set<br><br>Djokovic 1/2<br>Rublev 0/5 <a href="https://t.co/qGwYnlhxjj">https://t.co/qGwYnlhxjj</a>

    Rubleved @rubleved

    Rublev has fought so hard this match. He's produced some incredible shots, he's just up against a brick wall.

    Novak Djokovic Hailed by Fans After QF Win Over Andrey Rublev at 2023 Wimbledon
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis

    2 sets to 1 Djokovic<br>As usual. <a href="https://t.co/l8w0u18bVz">pic.twitter.com/l8w0u18bVz</a>

    The fourth set offered more of the same as Rublev simply had no answer for the No. 2 seed. The physical and mental toll of trying and failing to make up any ground on Djokovic added up as well.

    There's almost no margin for error against the legendary Serbian, and Rublev failed to capitalize in the few moments when he had his opponent on the ropes.

    Djokovic take on eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, which is a rematch of their quarterfinal clash at the All England Club last year. On that occasion, Djokovic fell behind by two sets before storming back and eliminating Sinner.

    It's tough to envision a different outcome in Friday's encounter.