    James Harden Trade Rumors: Current 'Signals' Are 76ers Will Keep Star Amid Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 11, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    James Harden may want a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, but it's increasingly looking like he won't get one.

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Harden is more likely to be back with the Sixers next season than receive a trade.

    "I was speaking to a bunch of folks about this Sunday evening. The signals right now is that he will be back with the Philadelphia 76ers," McMenamin said Tuesday on the Dan Patrick Show.

