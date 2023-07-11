James Harden Trade Rumors: Current 'Signals' Are 76ers Will Keep Star Amid Buzz

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden may want a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, but it's increasingly looking like he won't get one.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Harden is more likely to be back with the Sixers next season than receive a trade.

"I was speaking to a bunch of folks about this Sunday evening. The signals right now is that he will be back with the Philadelphia 76ers," McMenamin said Tuesday on the Dan Patrick Show.

