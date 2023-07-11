Olympic Champion Caster Semenya Wins Appeal Against Track & Field Testosterone Rules

Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya won an appeal in the European Court of Human Rights against rules issued by World Athletics around testosterone levels for female athletes.

"Caster has never given up her fight to be allowed to compete and run free," her lawyers said, per the Associated Press' Gerald Imray. "This important personal win for her is also a wider victory for elite athletes around the world. It means that sporting governance bodies around the world must finally recognize that human rights law and norms apply to the athletes they regulate."

In 2018, World Athletics announced new eligibility standards for female athletes. Among them were a requirement for the athlete to "reduce her blood testosterone level to below five nmol/L for a continuous period of at least six months (e.g., by use of hormonal contraceptives)."

The athlete would need to maintain a testosterone level below five nmol/L in perpetuity to remain eligible to compete.

Semenya, who has a condition that naturally raises her testosterone levels above the allowable threshold, lost an appeal in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2019.

The 32-year-old's two Summer Olympics medals came in the 800 meters. She attempted to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in the 200 meters, which didn't have a uniform testosterone standard, but was unsuccessful.

Les Carpenter of the Washington Post noted that Tuesday's legal victory doesn't mean the 2018 rules by World Athletics are invalidated. Further litigation is required, and even if she prevails again, Semenya's window to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics might be closed by the time the matter is fully resolved.