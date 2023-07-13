Red Sox's Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2023 MLB Season

0 of 3

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Despite a 48-43 record at the All-Star break, the Boston Red Sox sit in last place in the AL East standings, which makes the decision of whether to buy or sell at the deadline a difficult one.

The starting rotation has been a question mark for much of the year, and while Brayan Bello and James Paxton have emerged as a solid duo, there is still a glaring need for more quality arms.

On the offensive side of things, the middle infield spots have been a glaring hole, though one could be solved by the eventual return of Trevor Story. Young first baseman Triston Casas also has something to prove after a relatively quiet first half.

Ahead, we've provided a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Red Sox team to reach the postseason.