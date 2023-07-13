Red Sox's Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2023 MLB SeasonJuly 13, 2023
Red Sox's Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2023 MLB Season
Despite a 48-43 record at the All-Star break, the Boston Red Sox sit in last place in the AL East standings, which makes the decision of whether to buy or sell at the deadline a difficult one.
The starting rotation has been a question mark for much of the year, and while Brayan Bello and James Paxton have emerged as a solid duo, there is still a glaring need for more quality arms.
On the offensive side of things, the middle infield spots have been a glaring hole, though one could be solved by the eventual return of Trevor Story. Young first baseman Triston Casas also has something to prove after a relatively quiet first half.
Ahead, we've provided a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Red Sox team to reach the postseason.
Second-Half X-Factors
Trevor Story
Story has been sidelined since undergoing elbow surgery in January, and the Red Sox middle infield has been a mess without him. The two-time All-Star is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, and he is eyeing the middle of August for a potential return to the big league roster.
The team's shortstops are hitting .211/.280/.321 on the year, and Enrique Hernández is tied for the MLB among shortstops with 14 errors.
Chris Sale
The oft-injured Sale landed on the injured list at the beginning of June with shoulder inflammation after posting a 4.58 ERA in 59 innings over his first 11 starts. He pitched just 48.1 combined innings over the previous three seasons, so anything the team can get from him in the second half would be a major bonus.
Triston Casas
One of baseball's top prospects heading into the season, Casas has fallen a bit flat in his first season as an everyday player in the big leagues, hitting .225/.330/.398 for a 97 OPS+ with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 RBI in 291 plate appearances. The 23-year-old still has a ton of upside, but he also has something to prove in the second half.
Trade Deadline Outlook
If the Red Sox are going to buy, the only logical target will be a starting pitcher with club control beyond the 2023 season.
Mortgaging future assets for a rental when you're on the fringe of wild-card contention and well out of the division race would be foolish, but targeting pieces that can help this year and in the future is a solid approach.
Shane Bieber figures to be on the move at some point between this year's deadline and next year's Opening Day, and while he is not the same elite starter he was a few years ago, he would still be a huge addition to any team's rotation.
A cheaper option would be Oakland Athletics right-hander Paul Blackburn, who has a 4.43 ERA in 148.1 innings since the start of the 2022 season. He was Oakland's All-Star representative last year and is controllable through the 2025 season.
If the Red Sox decide to sell, James Paxton could be a hot commodity as a rental starter, while Adam Duvall is also a clear flip as a rental bat. Veteran Justin Turner has a $13.4 million player option with a $6.7 buyout for next season, so he would also be a candidate to be moved.
The Red Sox Make the Postseason If...
It's often a team enters the All-Star break in last place while sitting just two games out of a wild-card spot and with a plus-27 run differential on the year.
The weeks leading up to the trade deadline will go a long way in determining the direction they take the rest of the year.
With a 7-1 start to July, they were building some momentum heading into the All-Star break, and a nine-game stretch against the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics and New York Mets to kick off the second half will be a nice opportunity to keep things rolling.
Shoring up the starting rotation behind Brayan Bello and James Paxton will be the key to second-half success, whether it's with in-house players getting healthy or an outside addition at the deadline.
With a 29.8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, the door is still open for this to be a successful season.