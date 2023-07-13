Yankees' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2023 MLB Season

0 of 3

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

It has been a trying season for the New York Yankees to this point, with injuries and inconsistent performance undercutting a club that had legitimate title hopes when the season began.

Despite all of that, they still entered the All-Star break with a 49-42 record, which put them just one game out of a wild-card berth.

That glimmer of hope will likely be enough for them to buy at the trade deadline, though it remains to be seen whether they will be looking to make a legitimate splash, or if they will instead settle for secondary additions to shore up the roster.

Ahead, we've provided a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Yankees team to reach the postseason.